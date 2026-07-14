In 'Light As Language,' Louie Jones Turns Light From a Photographic Tool Into the Subject Itself

Last Tango In Munich Electric Serenity

The Chicagoland artist’s second release explores long exposure and hand-directed light as a language of time, movement, and restraint.

Light is the only material I trust to tell the truth about what I'm feeling," Jones has said. "I'm not trying to show you something. I'm trying to give you somewhere to stand.” — Louie Jones

ELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a discipline that underlies Light As Language, the debut solo exhibition by lens-based artist Louie Jones, that becomes apparent only when you stand in front of the work. Each piece was made in a single, unbroken exposure. No compositing. No assembly after the fact. What the darkness received is what remains on the wall. This is not a stylistic constraint — it is the entire premise. The work either happens or it doesn't. There is no second attempt.The exhibition, on view at the Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery at the Elmhurst Art Museum through August 23, 2026, brings together a body of work organized into six narrative movements: Emergence/Becoming; Inner Life/The Soul's Landscape; Faith & Reckoning; Beauty, Tension & Duality; The World Outside/Social Witness; and Grace & Return. The sequence is not incidental. It traces an arc — from the first stirrings of self-awareness through reckoning, witness, and finally resolution — and asks the viewer to move through it rather than sample from it. Works like Becoming and Through the Storm anchor the opening movements with a raw, emergent quality. Strange Fruit and The Damascus Road Experience carry the weight of the exhibition's middle — where beauty and consequence occupy the same frame. Sweet Bird of Youth and Electric Serenity close the arc with something harder to name: a kind of earned stillness."Light is the only material I trust to tell the truth about what I'm feeling," Jones has said. "I'm not trying to show you something. I'm trying to give you somewhere to stand."The lineage that informs this work runs through Gjon Mili's 1949 LIFE magazine sessions with Pablo Picasso — photographs in which Picasso drew in midair with a penlight, producing images of startling immediacy that were later exhibited at MoMA. Picasso approached it as play. Jones has spent years pursuing it as inquiry. The distinction is meaningful: where Picasso's light drawings were improvisational gestures, the work in Light As Language carries the weight of sustained practice — each piece a considered statement rather than a spontaneous mark. This is not an artist in dialogue with Picasso so much as one who heard what Picasso intuited and kept going.Light As Language opens to the public July 26, 2026, with an opening reception on Friday, July 31 from 7 to 9 PM. Admission is free. The Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery is located within the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126. All works are available for acquisition, offered as limited editions on museum-grade archival stock. Collector inquiries are welcome at louie@louiejones.com. Additional work, artist writing, and exhibition documentation are available at louiejones.com, louiejonesphotography.com, and louiejones.substack.com.ABOUT LOUIE JONESLouie Jones is a lens-based artist and member of the Elmhurst Artists' Guild. His practice centers on long-exposure light work executed entirely in-camera — single exposures that cannot be composited, replicated, or revised. Light As Language is his first major solo exhibition. He is based in the Chicago area.Exhibition Dates: July 26 – August 23, 2026Opening Reception: Friday, July 31, 2026 · 7–9 PMVenue: Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery at the Elmhurst Art Museum150 Cottage Hill Ave · Elmhurst, IL 60126Admission: Free and open to the publicContact: louie@louiejones.com · louiejones.com

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