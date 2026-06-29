NBA Consultant Chris Oliver Brings Global Coaching Perspective to Snow Valley Basketball School

US Sports Camps Partnership with Basketball Immersion Founder Elevates Coaching Development at One of the Nation’s Most Historic Basketball Programs

Snow Valley has developed players and coaches for more than six decades, and that kind of legacy is only earned with a consistent commitment to teaching the game the right way.” — Chris Oliver

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC), the nation’s largest sports camp network and part of Youth Enrichment Brands , partners with basketball coaching innovator Chris Oliver to coach the Snow Valley Basketball School at Westmont College this summer. The founder of Basketball Immersion, a consultant to the NBA, and a resource for Nike EYBL coaches, Oliver brings a game-based philosophy and focus on basketball IQ that has reached players and coaches in more than 50 countries.Snow Valley Basketball School, established in 1961 and the longest-running program of its kind, has always been built around one idea: that the best coaches are the best teachers. Held on the campus of Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California, the overnight camp serves campers ages 11 through 18 across two sessions beginning July 12, 2026, pairing small-group skill development with team concepts, daily competition, and personal player evaluations led by USA Basketball-certified coaches.“Snow Valley has developed players and coaches for more than six decades, and that kind of legacy is only earned with a consistent commitment to teaching the game the right way. I’m excited to work with these athletes and help them build a framework for the game that they can carry with them for years to come,” said Chris Oliver.Oliver founded Basketball Immersion to close the gap between how skills are taught and how the game is actually played. His methodology, built around game-based learning, conceptual offense, and real-time decision-making, has shaped coaching curricula across more than 50 countries. He has served as a guest coach and evaluator for USA Basketball's Junior Mini Camp, consulted for Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), and worked directly with the NBA on youth development. His international footprint spans national programs in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden."Chris Oliver is one of the most respected voices in basketball development today. His approach, rooted in decision-making and real-game application, aligns perfectly with what Snow Valley has always stood for. We're excited to bring his work directly to the players who attend this summer," said Brent Koonce, EVP of Basketball US Sports Camps.By partnering with some of the country’s top coaches and sports development minds, USSC delivers experiences that extend far beyond what most youth athletes encounter through school or club programs, offering small-group instruction, personalized player evaluations, and direct access to coaches who are shaping the game at its highest levels. Oliver joins a growing roster of elite names behind the Snow Valley experience, including WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, who leads her own all-girls session at Westmont. Together, they represent USSC's commitment to bringing globally recognized coaching voices directly to players at a pivotal stage in their development, where this level of instruction can shape not only their game but also their lifelong relationship with basketball.Camps run July 12 through July 15 and July 16 through July 19, 2026, with overnight housing on the Westmont College campus. To learn more or to register, visit ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/snow-valley-basketball-schools-westmont-college.###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the network include i9 Sports, the nation’s largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, SafeSplash Swim School, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

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