Navy Commands Launch Historic Partnership to Accelerate Defense Innovation Across Gulf Coast

In a major step toward strengthening the defense industrial base along the Gulf Coast, leaders from four premier naval research and operational commands gathered in New Orleans June 23 to officially launch Gulf Coast Defense Catalyst (GCDC) as a new partnership effort.

The event, solidified by the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the National WWII Museum, formalizes a strategic alliance among Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic; Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC); Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD); and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL).

Building upon a decade of established collaboration among CNMOC, NSWC PCD and NRL, the addition of NIWC Atlantic marks the next evolution of the Gulf Coast’s defense ecosystem. The regional partnership represents a unified front in addressing the Navy's most pressing technological challenges, connecting warfighter needs with the businesses, startups and universities best positioned to solve them. By helping industry understand the Navy's technology priorities and helping the Navy access commercial solutions it might not otherwise reach, GCDC improves our ability to shorten the distance between scientific concepts and operational capabilities.

"This partnership ensures our Sailors and Marines have the technological edge required to maintain maritime superiority in an era of great power competition," said NIWC Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew O’Neal. "Furthermore, by expanding our collaboration through GCDC and local innovation ecosystems, NIWC Atlantic is proud to deepen our economic footprint in Louisiana, driving high-tech job growth and cultivating a highly specialized, mission-ready workforce right here on the Gulf Coast."

The launch event was hosted by NIWC Atlantic and facilitated by Greater New Orleans Development Foundation (GNODF), the Partnership Intermediary for GCDC.

"The Greater New Orleans region has a proud, enduring history of supporting our nation's military operations," said Greater New Orleans, Inc. Chief Business Development Officer Grady Fitzpatrick. "Through GCDC, we are uniting the formidable military commands that call the Gulf home with our dynamic private sector and academic innovators. This MOA embodies the spirit of collaboration required to deliver real-world impacts for our national defense while driving regional economic prosperity."

Under the GCDC framework, GNODF is positioned to develop a growing portfolio of initiatives, including industry convenings, technology pitch events, targeted collaborative research projects, STEM education programs and community outreach efforts that connect the region's next generation of talent to defense innovation opportunities.

“As a Navy research, development, test and evaluation command, partnerships like this are vital to accelerating innovation and transitioning technical expertise into practical solutions. The Gulf Coast’s geographic advantages make it an unparalleled testbed for littoral and mine warfare. By aligning our research across commands, we are maximizing our collective regional strength to solve the Navy's most complex challenges rapidly while driving economic and technological growth," said NSWC PCD Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Stence.

Looking ahead, the partnership lays the groundwork for more ambitious efforts, including a potential C5I – command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence – testbed on Lake Pontchartrain and a software living lab at The Beach, the University of New Orleans' research and technology park.

"Louisiana is fully committed to fostering an environment where defense technology and economic development go hand-in-hand," said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. "This historic partnership not only strengthens our national security but also solidifies Louisiana as a premier, competitive destination for aerospace, cyber and defense industry investments."

Following the signing of the partnership agreement, leaders engaged in a roundtable discussion to identify strategic alignment opportunities.

“As an operational command, we’re excited to be part of the GCDC. We absolutely need the best and brightest minds across the Navy, industry and academia working alongside us solving our battlespace sensing and prediction challenges. Adding NIWC Atlantic and GNODF to our existing ecosystem will help us deliver solutions at the speed of war,” said CNMOC Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason McKenna.

The participating commands have committed to ongoing joint initiatives to transition emerging technologies and transform the Gulf Coast’s rich maritime and industrial heritage into a distinct national security advantage.

"The physical and geographic advantages of the Gulf Coast make it a unique testbed for maritime, oceanographic and surface warfare technologies," said Dr. Blake Landry, a civil engineer with NRL’s Ocean Sciences Division**.** "By aligning our research and development efforts across commands, we are maximizing our collective regional strength to solve the Navy's most complex challenges seamlessly and rapidly."

For more information on NIWC Atlantic and its partnership initiatives, please visit https://mcas-proxyweb.mcas-gov.us/certificate-checker?login=false&originalUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com.mcas-gov.us%2Furl%3Fq%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.niwcatlantic.navy.mil%252F%26McasTsid%3D15600&McasCSRF=b19da3b720811905eb00609a4f1800fe80db1fd711d9c8417833f67738c621ae.

About Gulf Coast Defense Catalyst (GCDC) Built on the Gulf. Built for the fight. GCDC is the Gulf Coast’s defense technology hub — an innovation conduit accelerating the transition of emerging technologies from concept to operational capability. Like the powerful currents that shape the Gulf coastline, GCDC applies relentless, purposeful energy to the challenge of connecting warfighter needs with breakthrough solutions. We bring together the Department of War, academic research institutions, industry partners, and private-sector innovators in a collaborative environment where ideas are tested, hardened, and deployed at the speed the mission demands. Rooted in the Gulf Coast’s rich maritime and industrial heritage, GCDC transforms regional strength into national security advantage.