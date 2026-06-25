Undersecretary of the Air Force talks modernization in Alaska

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The Under Secretary of the United States Air Force, Matt Lohmeier, toured Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska from June 22 to 24 to identify opportunities for construction and modernization at arctic military installations.

His first-hand experience of key missions across the state is critical for his advocacy of projects totaling nearly $11 billion in the fiscal year 2027 budget request. This investment is essential to enhancing Alaska’s role in homeland defense and power projection throughout the U.S. Pacific Command and the world.

"The strategic value of Alaska cannot be overstated,” Lohmeier said. “As the crossroads of the Arctic and the Pacific, it provides the United States Air Force and the joint force with unmatched reach and unparalleled domain awareness. The work of our military members and the community members who support our bases ensures we are postured to defend the homeland and deter conflict in the Pacific.”

Lohmeier met with active duty, National Guard and Reserve units throughout the state, discussing the capabilities required to execute Pacific Air Forces’ unique missions.

Lohmeier got a look at JBER’s $404 million runway expansion project which will accommodate any airframe and increase operational capacity of flying missions.

“The Air Force is planning to bring in about $7 to $8 billion worth of investment into Alaska during the next five or so years,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, 673d Air Base Wing and JBER commander. “We will be working very hard to recapitalize infrastructure here on the airfield to ensure that our mission facilities are ready to deter and defeat in the Pacific and in homeland defense.”

A central focus during the visit was Lohmeier’s participation in the Alaska Industry Summit, where he met with state and local leaders, industry representatives, and community partners to discuss military construction priorities and partnership supporting the JBER mission and Alaska’s growing role in national defense at the Alaska Industry Summit.

Lohmeier delivered the welcoming and closing remarks at the event, which brought together military stakeholders and JBER leadership with commercial leaders to forge the community partnerships required to execute the planned construction strategy.

During the summit, Mabbutt emphasized the unique processes and resources required to enable partnerships with local commercial leaders. She identified community concerns such as increased demands for childcare, housing and medical services, all needed to sustain a growth of 2,000 joint service members and their families at military installations across the state.

"Our mission readiness doesn't stop at the front gate; it is directly enabled by the strength and support of our Alaskan communities," said Mabbutt. "By aligning our infrastructure goals with local economic plans, we ensure that every dollar spent on enhancing our combat capability also creates opportunities for Alaska-based businesses and strengthens the resilience of the entire region."

The proposed investment will not only recapitalize aging infrastructure, but it’s a direct commitment to the interconnected ecosystem of readiness in Alaska. By connecting the strategic vision in Washington with the operational realities of the units on the ground, Lohmeier’s visit reaffirmed the Department of War’s focus on the region and the personnel who defend it.

“Alaska remains the cornerstone of our nation’s defense in the Arctic and the Pacific,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force commander. “The investments being discussed throughout the Under Secretary’s visit are about ensuring our Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines have infrastructure, training and partnerships necessary to generate combat power, defend the homeland and respond to challenges wherever they emerge.”