Texas Counterdrug DDRO Partners with Recovery Resource Council

AUSTIN, Texas— Members of the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program, in partnership with the Recovery Resource Council, conducted a Positive Action group session for students at Grapevine Middle School, Jan. 14, 2026 in Grapevine, TX as part of ongoing substance misuse prevention and community resilience efforts.

SPC Audrey Leach, Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Specialist, led the presentation. The outreach engaged approximately 320 students and two faculty members and focused on promoting healthy decision-making, personal responsibility and awareness of risk behaviors. Through guided discussion, service members introduced students to core prevention concepts, including understanding substance use, recognizing mental health indicators and identifying positive habits that support long-term well-being.

The session encouraged students to reflect on how informed choices and healthy behaviors contribute to personal safety and resilience. By connecting foundational knowledge to real-world applications, the outreach reinforced the role of proactive decision-making in helping students navigate challenges and reduce risk.

The Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program partners with schools and community organizations across Texas to strengthen prevention education, promote healthy lifestyles and support a safer, drug-free future for Texas communities.