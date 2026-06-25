Texas DDRO Program Collaborates to Empowers Colleyville Youth

AUSTIN, Texas— Members of the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program, in collaboration with the Recovery Resource Council, conducted Positive Action group sessions with students at Heritage Middle School, Jan. 15, 2026 in Colleyville, TX as part of ongoing substance misuse prevention and community resilience efforts.

SPC Audrey Leach, Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Specialist, led the outreach presentation, which engaged approximately 230 students and focused on promoting healthy decision-making, personal responsibility and awareness of risk behaviors. Students participated in structured discussions on making positive choices and were introduced to the core skills they will develop throughout the Positive Action program, reinforcing the connection between daily habits and long-term well-being.

Task force members administered a pre-assessment reviewing foundational prevention concepts, including understanding what constitutes a drug, recognizing signs of depression and substance misuse, and identifying healthy behaviors. The sessions encouraged students to reflect on their current knowledge and consider how building these skills can help them stay safe, protect their goals and make responsible decisions when facing challenges.

The Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program partners with schools and community organizations across Texas to strengthen prevention education, promote healthy lifestyles and support a safer, drug-free future for Texas communities.