Middletown High School Honor Roll - Quarter 4 2025-2026

Congratulations to our Fourth Quarter 2025-2026 Honor Roll recipients. As Summer 2026 approaches, it takes quite a bit of drive to stay focused on reaching the finish line. Keep up the great work and enjoy the summer! Town News and Updates Posted on June 25, 2026

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