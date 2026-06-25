MSDH Encourages You to Know Your Status on National HIV Testing Day

Jackson, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) joins communities across the nation in recognizing National HIV Testing Day on June 27. The annual observance is dedicated to promoting HIV testing, increasing awareness, and encouraging individuals to know their HIV status.

National HIV Testing Day serves as an important reminder that HIV testing remains one of the most effective tools in preventing new HIV infections and ensuring that individuals living with HIV are connected to care and treatment as early as possible. Early diagnosis and treatment improve health outcomes, help individuals live long and healthy lives, and reduce the risk of transmitting HIV to others.

HIV continues to have a disproportionate impact on Mississippi compared to much of the nation. Recent surveillance data indicate that Mississippi's HIV diagnosis rate remains significantly higher than the national average. In 2024, Mississippi reported approximately 479 new HIV diagnoses, representing a rate of 19.4 diagnoses per 100,000 population, compared to the national rate of approximately 13.3 diagnoses per 100,000 population. Mississippi's diagnosis rate is approximately 31 percent higher than the national average, and the state continues to rank among those with the highest rates of HIV diagnoses in the country. An estimated 11,000 to 12,000 Mississippians are currently living with HIV, and approximately 17.3 percent are unaware of their HIV status. These statistics underscore the ongoing need for expanded testing, prevention, and treatment services and highlight the importance of National HIV Testing Day.

"Knowing your HIV status is a critical step in protecting your health and the health of your community," said Dr. Jarrod Gant, STD/HIV Prevention Director at MSDH. "Routine HIV testing allows individuals to make informed decisions about their health and take advantage of prevention or treatment services that can significantly improve outcomes. For those who test negative but may be at increased risk for HIV, prevention options such as PrEP can provide highly effective protection against HIV infection."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 be tested for HIV at least once as part of routine healthcare. Individuals with ongoing risk factors should be tested more frequently. People who receive an HIV diagnosis can begin treatment promptly, helping them achieve viral suppression and maintain healthy lives while preventing transmission to others.

MSDH offers HIV testing services through county health departments across the state and works with community-based organizations and healthcare providers to expand access to testing, prevention, and treatment services. In addition to testing, individuals may be eligible for prevention services such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a highly effective medication that can prevent HIV infection when taken as prescribed.

Mississippi has made significant progress in expanding access to HIV prevention and care services, including routine HIV screening in county health departments, expansion of HIV testing opportunities in healthcare and community settings, and increased efforts to connect individuals to prevention tools such as PrEP. However, continued efforts are needed to ensure that all Mississippians have access to testing, treatment, and prevention resources.

National HIV Testing Day provides an opportunity for individuals, healthcare providers, community organizations, and public health partners to work together toward ending the HIV epidemic in Mississippi. MSDH encourages all Mississippians to talk with their healthcare provider about HIV testing and to learn more about available prevention options.

For information about HIV testing locations, HIV prevention services, or PrEP resources, visit msdh.ms.gov/hiv or contact your local county health department.