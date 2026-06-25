I-395 northbound weekend lane closures in Alexandria June 26-28 & July 10 - Aug. 9

ALEXANDRIA – Beginning Friday night, June 26, the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes will have nighttime single-lane closures on a bridge located between Edsall Road (Route 648) and Duke Street (Route 236) every weekend through Sunday, Aug. 9, (excluding the 4th of July holiday weekend) for bridge rehabilitation work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The single-lane closures on the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes bridge over the ramp to the 395 Express Lanes, located approximately at Mile Marker 2, will occur as follows:

Right lane closed

10 p.m. Friday, June 26, to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27.

10 p.m. Saturday, June 27, to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 28.

10 p.m. Friday, July 10, to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12.

10 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18.

10 p.m. Saturday, July 18, to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 19.

Left lane closed

10 p.m. Friday, July 24, to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25.

10 p.m. Saturday, July 25, to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 26.

10 p.m. Friday, July 31, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.

10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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