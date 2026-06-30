A&D Weighing Launches Borealis BH T Series Premium Semi Micro and Analytical Balances

New BH T Series Combines Intuitive Touchscreen Operation, Advanced Performance, and Exceptional Value for Modern Laboratories

BH T reflects A&D’s commitment to making high performance weighing accessible. With touchscreen operation standard, BH T balances give laboratories performance without the premium cost.” — Silvestro Rocchio, National Sales Manager

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Weighing, a global leader in precision measurement solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of the Borealis BH T Series Semi Micro and Analytical Balances. Designed to meet the evolving needs of R&D, quality control, and laboratory professionals, the BH T Series delivers easier operation, premium performance, and unmatched affordability compared to other semi micro and analytical balances on the market.Built to simplify demanding lab applications, the BH T Series features a 5 inch full color touchscreen with intuitive navigation, enabling faster workflows and reducing training time for new operators. The modern interface supports a wide range of measurement and output modes essential for formulation, analysis, and compliance driven environments.“The BH T Series reflects A&D’s commitment to making high performance weighing more accessible,” said Silvestro Rocchio, National Sales Manager. “With touchscreen operation standard across all models and advanced features typically found in higher priced instruments, BH T balances give laboratories the performance they need, without the premium cost.”Designed for Accuracy, Stability, and ComplianceBorealis BH T balances are engineered with advanced design elements to enhance weighing stability and reliability, including draft and convection deterrence, impact shock detection, and integrated static control through a standard external ionizer. Automatic breeze break doors and contactless IR sensor operation support efficient and contamination conscious workflows, even when wearing gloves.To support regulated environments, the BH T Series also offers user access control, operation history tracking, and customizable GLP/GxP compliant data output formats, helping laboratories maintain data integrity and traceability with confidence.Multiple Models for Maximum FlexibilityThe BH T Series includes four models, all equipped with the 5 inch color touchscreen as standard, including a dual range option for maximum versatility:• BH 225TE — 220 g x 0.01 mg• BH 225DTE — 51 g / 220 g x 0.01 mg / 0.1 mg (dual range)• BH 224TE — 220 g x 0.1 mg• BH 324TE — 320 g x 0.1 mgWith this range of capacities and readabilities, the BH T Series is well suited for applications across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food formulation, cosmetic, academic, and industrial laboratories.The BH T Series is available now through A&D Weighing’s authorized dealer network.For more information, visit www.andweighing.com ________________________________________About A&D WeighingA&D Weighing is a trusted global provider of precision measurement, weighing, and inspection solutions for laboratory, industrial, and medical applications. Known for innovation, quality, and reliability, A&D delivers instruments that help customers achieve accurate results, improve efficiency, and maintain compliance across a wide range of industries.

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