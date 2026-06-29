Five Prime Building Lots in Hunterdon County NJ to be Auctioned

5 Building Lots, Hampton Boro, NJ Established Neighborhood Hampton, Hunterdon County, NJ

Sold Individually with a Guaranteed Minimum of $95,000

Whether building a custom home or securing land for future development, these parcels offer flexibility, value, and long-term potential.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

HAMPTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . announces the upcoming auction of five residential building lots located on Junction Road in Hampton Borough , Hunterdon County, New Jersey.This rare offering presents an opportunity for builders, investors, neighboring property owners, and future homeowners to acquire one or more residential building lots in one of New Jersey’s most desirable counties. The five lots will be sold individually in a Live Auction with Simulcast Online Bidding, allowing buyers to participate either in person or remotely.Prime Home Building Opportunity:The offering consists of five individual residential building lots ranging from approximately 1.01± acres to 1.67± acres. Situated in an established neighborhood, a newly constructed home recently sold for $820,000. All infrastructure has completed so theses “finished” lots are ready to go for those seeking to construct a customized home.Located on Junction Road, the properties offer a quiet suburban environment surrounded by natural beauty while maintaining convenient access to major transportation corridors. The lots are ideally positioned near Routes 31, 78, and 22, providing connectivity to employment centers, shopping destinations, and regional services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.“This auction provides buyers with the opportunity to acquire premium residential building lots in Hunterdon County,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Whether building a custom home or securing land for future development, these parcels offer flexibility, value, and long-term potential.”Hampton Borough offers the charm of small-town living while benefiting from the many amenities that make Hunterdon County one of New Jersey’s most sought-after regions. Residents enjoy highly regarded schools, preserved farmland, open space, and abundant recreational opportunities.Unique Opportunity for Builders, Investors & Neighboring Property Owners:Whether purchasing a single lot for a custom home or acquiring multiple parcels for future development, buyers have the flexibility to purchase one, two, or several lots to meet their individual goals.The first two parcels are guaranteed to be sold at or above $95,000.Auction Information:Property: Five Residential Building Lots, Sold IndividuallyAddress: Junction Road, Hampton Borough, Hunterdon County, NJ 08827Auction Format: Live Auction with Simulcast Online BiddingAuction Date: July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AMAuction Location: Hampton Inn Clinton, 16 Frontage Drive, Clinton, NJ 08809Additional information, including the Property Information Package (PIP), is available at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has been a leader in the accelerated marketing and sale of real estate assets nationwide.

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