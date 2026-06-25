LATIN MUSIC MONTH™ RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES WITH EXPANDED TWO-DAY CONFERENCE FOR 2026

Latin Music Month™ returns to Los Angeles September 30–October 1, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LATIN MUSIC MONTH™ RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES WITH EXPANDED TWO-DAY CONFERENCE FOR 2026High-resolution images and artwork can be downloaded HERESeptember 30 – Single-Day Ticket: https://www ticketmaster .com/event/0B0064D8E86F5CE32-Day Pass: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0B0064D8B7114353 October 1 – Single-Day Ticket: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0B0064D8EA555DC5 Following a successful inaugural year that brought together artists, executives, students, and industry leaders from across the music business, Latin Music Month™ has announced the return of its conference to Los Angeles for an expanded two-day edition taking place September 30 through October 1, 2026.Building on the momentum of its debut event, the conference will once again serve as a gathering place for executives, creators, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers shaping the future of Latin music. Returning to Los Angeles, the event continues to establish the city as a vital hub for Latin music, culture, and entertainment.The inaugural conference attracted attendees and speakers from companies including Spotify, Apple Music, Warner Music, Sony Music Latin, Universal Music, Pulse Music Publishing, CAA, WME, Prajin Parlay/Double P Records, and more, underscoring the demand for a dedicated Latin music industry platform in Los Angeles.This year’s expanded program will feature eight industry panels, four masterclasses, LMM Talks, artist performances, showcases, the LMM Awards, auditions, fireside chats, one-on-one roundtables with industry experts, live podcast tapings, and networking opportunities designed to connect the next generation of talent with the executives and creators shaping the industry.The two-day event will kick off on September 30 with the conference and showcases and the first evening Official Afterparty presented by peermusic. Activities will continue on October 1 with the conference and the LMM Awards.Programming highlights will include conversations such as “Managing the Message: Where Artist Managers, Media & Publicists Collide,” “Ctrl + Alt + Create: A Fresh Look at How Technology Is Transforming the Art of Making Music,” and the Masterclass “How I Mixed That Song.”Artists confirmed to participate include Chiquis, with additional performers, speakers, and special guests to be announced in the coming week.As Latin music continues its global expansion, Los Angeles remains at the center of the conversation, serving as a key market for artist development, live entertainment, publishing, media, film, television, and the continued rise of Música Mexicana.“The response to our first conference confirmed what many of us already knew: when you create a space where the Latin music community can come together, share knowledge, and build opportunities, people show up,” said Richard Bull, co-founder of Latin Music Month™. “We’re excited to expand to two days and continue creating meaningful opportunities for education, collaboration, and connection.”“Latin music has always been about community, culture, and creating opportunities for the next generation,” said Janney Sanchez (Chiquis), co-founder of Latin Music Month™. “We’re proud to continue building a platform in Los Angeles that celebrates our voices while helping shape the future of the industry.”Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster. The conference will take place at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA, located at 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032. Additional speakers, performers, and programming announcements will be revealed throughout the summer.Fans and industry professionals can relive the highlights of the inaugural conference through the official 2025 recap video, which features the event’s official song and is available at the following official links: [link 1] and [link 2].For tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0B0064D8E86F5CE3 . For sponsorship opportunities and event updates, visit www.latinmusicmonthconference.com and follow @LatinMusicMonthOfficial.

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