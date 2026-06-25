Attorney General James Blocks Trump’s Assault on Mail-In Voting

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a federal judge permanently blocked key portions of the president’s executive order attempting to seize control of state voter registration lists and mail-in voting:

“This right to vote is the foundation of our democracy, and today’s decision protects that foundation from another unlawful attack. This executive order would have caused chaos for states, election officials, and voters across the country. It has no place in our nation.

“The president does not have the power to take over state elections or invent new voting restrictions by executive order. My office is committed to ensuring safe and democratic elections for all New Yorkers, and I will always protect the sacred right to vote.”

Attorney General James and 22 other attorneys general, as well as the governor of Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit on April 3 challenging the president’s executive order that would have upended state election systems, baselessly restricted mail-in voting, and threatened election officials with prosecution for carrying out their duties. Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts granted the coalition's motion for summary judgment, ruling that several key provisions in the executive order "unconstitutionally violate the separation of powers" and declaring them void. The court also prohibited federal agencies from taking any action to enforce the unconstitutional restrictions, including withholding mail-in ballots from states, attempting to control state voter rolls, or investigating or prosecuting state election officials.