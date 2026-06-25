SAN MATEO COUNTY SELECTS TOOTRiS TO SUPPORT $10 MILLION CHILD CARE INITIATIVE

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

New Child Care Hub and Tri-Share Pilot Will Help Families Find Care and Reduce Costs

Child Care is a public need that has been treated like a private luxury for far too long,” — Supervisor Jackie Speier

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors' unanimous approval of a $10 million Child Care investment, TOOTRiS has been selected to power the County's new Childcare Central Initiative, helping families find care, access financial assistance, and reduce the cost of care.

The initiative includes two programs: the SMC Child Care Hub, a countywide Child Care navigation platform expected to launch this fall, and the SMC Tri-Share Pilot Program, an innovative public-private partnership expected to launch in 2027 to help working families afford Child Care.

The investment comes as San Mateo County continues to face significant Child Care challenges. County estimates show more than 1,400 additional infant Child Care spaces and more than 7,500 school-age spaces are needed. Child Care challenges are also estimated to cost working families in the county approximately $775 million annually in lost productivity.

“Child Care is a public need that has been treated like a private luxury for far too long,” said Supervisor Jackie Speier during the Board of Supervisors meeting approving the initiative.

“When we make it possible for a parent to go to work knowing their child is safe and cared for, everyone wins,” said Supervisor Lisa Gauthier. “Child Care is essential infrastructure for our communities. Investing in Child Care is an investment in children, working families, employers, and our future workforce.”

The SMC Child Care Hub will provide families with a centralized place to find Child Care, explore available financial assistance, and enroll in care.

The SMC Tri-Share Pilot Program is designed to support families who earn too much to qualify for traditional Child Care subsidies, but still struggle with the high cost of care. Participating employers will contribute toward Child Care costs, with San Mateo County providing matching funds to help reduce expenses for eligible employees.

“We are honored to partner with San Mateo County on an initiative that recognizes Child Care as essential infrastructure,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “Together, we are making it easier for families to find and afford care while helping employers support working parents. When Child Care works, families work.”

Employers throughout San Mateo County may be eligible to participate in the SMC Tri-Share Pilot Program, with San Mateo County providing matching funds to help offset Child Care costs for employees. Organizations interested in learning more are encouraged to contact TOOTRiS.

The SMC Child Care Hub is expected to launch in Fall 2026, with the SMC Tri-Share Pilot Program anticipated to launch in 2027.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest Child Care platform, connecting families to more than 230,000 licensed Child Care providers nationwide with real-time availability. TOOTRiS helps employers provide Child Care Benefits that improve recruitment, retention, and productivity, while helping families access affordable, high-quality care.

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