Attorney General James Releases Statement on Supreme Court Temporary Protected Status Ruling

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to move forward with stripping Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants:

“TPS was created to protect those from countries suffering armed conflict and humanitarian crises. Today, there are countless Haitian and Syrian New Yorkers with TPS who were counting on our country to uphold our commitments as they build lives free from the fear and turmoil they fled. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has now let the Trump administration rip that protection away.

“This ruling is a betrayal of our values and of the promise our country made to protect people from displacement, repression, and harm. Hundreds of thousands of TPS holders have built families, careers, businesses, and communities here in the United States. They are our neighbors, coworkers, classmates, and loved ones, and they deserve more than to have their lives thrown into chaos by a cruel and reckless administration.

“My office will continue to stand with immigrant communities and fight for the people who came to this country seeking safety and helped build our state and nation in return.”

Attorney General James led several amicus briefs opposing the termination of TPS, including briefs filed with the Supreme Court.