Winfrey Estates Brings Low-Maintenance Active Adult Living to Tomball

ROC Homes' 55+ community pairs single-story homes with resort-style amenities and a full social calendar in northwest Houston.

The neighbors know each other. We know the neighbors. That's the part you can't put in a brochure.” — Eric Hymowitz, Founder of ROC Homes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Winfrey Estates, a morning might start with a group walk along the community trails and end with a Friday evening social by the pool. The 55+ active adult community, built by Houston's ROC Homes, is designed around one idea. Residents spend less time on home upkeep and more time on the things they love.

The community sits off Hufsmith-Kohrville Road in Tomball, only minutes from Highway 249. It's about 20 minutes from The Woodlands and a short drive from Houston via Highway 99. The 113 homesites surround a 2,700-square-foot clubhouse and amenity center. That amenity center has been open and in full use for more than a year.

That amenity center anchors the community's social life. Residents have a heated pool, a pickleball court, bocce ball, a fitness center, and walking paths that run throughout the neighborhood. The clubhouse holds a gaming room, a craft room, and a reading lounge. A monthly calendar keeps the space busy with resident-led groups, including morning walkers, water aerobics, yoga, a pickleball club, and a bocce league. Movie nights, live music, and the popular Friday Wine Night.

Three single-story floor plans, the Palazzo, Portico, and Promenade III, range from about 1,500 to 2,800 square feet and start from the high $300s. Each plan centers on a private garden courtyard that adds outdoor space without the yard work. The community HOA handles lawn mowing, landscaping, and common-area upkeep, which makes travel and lock-and-leave living straightforward.

"People move here to simplify their lives without giving anything up," said Eric Hymowitz, founder of ROC Homes. "They can close the door, go visit the grandkids, and come back to a home and a community that's been cared for while they were gone. The neighbors know each other. We know the neighbors. That's the part you can't put in a brochure."

When talking to homeowners who have recently purchased homes in Winfrey Estates, many of their stories back up exactly what Hymowitz says. Sandy shares: "I would have never picked a 55-plus community. I would have picked a home in a neighborhood, and that would have been a mistake. I'd have sat home alone all week, waiting for the weekend to see my son and his family. Instead, I have a community. I've made new friends, and that has made all the difference in my life."

ROC Homes has been building in the Houston area for 24 years, with more than 400 homes closed. Winfrey Estates marks the company's move from inner-loop custom homes to a large-scale active-adult development, while maintaining the builder relationship its buyers have come to expect.

The Winfrey Estates model home is open for tours by appointment. To schedule a visit, contact the on-site sales consultant, Jalycia Golden, at 346.762.1864 or jalycia@roc-homes.com. The community is located at 1326 Hidden Oaks Dr., Tomball, TX 77375.

About ROC Homes

ROC Homes is a Houston-based homebuilder founded by Eric and Shara Hymowitz. For 24 years, the company has built custom and semi-custom homes across the Houston area, including inner-loop neighborhoods such as Rice Military, Sunset Heights, and Spring Branch. Winfrey Estates in Tomball is the company's 55+ active adult community. More at roc-homes.com.

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