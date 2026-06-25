A&D Weighing Launches Fortis FX/FZ Series Balances for Demanding Research and Industrial Environments
New Fortis Series Delivers Compact Design, Rugged Durability, and Unmatched Portability Without Compromising Precision
The Fortis Series introduces a powerful combination of compact design, rugged durability, and unmatched portability, enabling users to perform precise measurements wherever work demands, from crowded laboratory benches to production floors and mobile testing environments.
“At A&D, we recognize that today’s customers need precision instruments that fit their workflows—not the other way around,” said Silvestro Rocchio, National Sales Manager. “The Fortis FX/FZ Series delivers the accuracy A&D is known for in a smaller, tougher, and more adaptable design, making it ideal for both lab and industrial use.”
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Built for Real-World Durability
Unlike traditional lab balances designed primarily for controlled environments, Fortis FX/FZ balances are engineered to thrive in more demanding conditions.
Key durability features include:
• IP65-rated protection models against dust and water ingress
• Internal overload protection to guard against accidental overloading
• Robust construction designed to withstand vibration and daily use in industrial settings
These capabilities make the Fortis Series well-suited for manufacturing quality control, materials testing, and production environments where reliability is critical.
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Portable Precision for Flexible Workflows
Weighing approximately 6 pounds, Fortis balances are easy to transport between lab benches, departments, or field sites, supporting increasingly mobile and decentralized workflows.
The series also offers flexible connectivity options, including USB, RS 232, Ethernet, and Bluetooth®, enabling seamless data transfer whether in a centralized lab or remote testing location.
Additional features such as underhook weighing support specialized applications ranging from density determination to materials analysis.
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Availability
The Fortis FX/FZ Series Analytical and Precision Balances are available now through A&D Weighing’s authorized distributor network.
For more information, visit www.andweighing.com.
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About A&D Weighing
A&D Weighing is a trusted global provider of precision measurement, weighing, and inspection solutions for laboratory, industrial, and medical applications. Known for innovation, quality, and reliability, A&D delivers instruments that help customers achieve accurate results, improve efficiency, and maintain compliance across a wide range of industries.
Silvestro Rocchio
A&D Weighing
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