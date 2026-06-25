A&D Weighing Launches Fortis FX/FZ Series Balances for Demanding Research and Industrial Environments

New Fortis Series Delivers Compact Design, Rugged Durability, and Unmatched Portability Without Compromising Precision

We recognize that customers need precision instruments that fit their workflows—not the other way around. Fortis delivers the accuracy A&D is known for in a smaller, tougher, and more adaptable way.” — Silvestro Rocchio, National Sales Manager

ANN ARBOR, JAPAN, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Weighing, a global leader in precision measurement technology, today announced the launch of the Fortis FX/FZ Series Analytical and Precision Balances, a new line engineered to meet the needs of modern research, industrial, and field-based applications.The Fortis Series introduces a powerful combination of compact design, rugged durability, and unmatched portability, enabling users to perform precise measurements wherever work demands, from crowded laboratory benches to production floors and mobile testing environments.“At A&D, we recognize that today’s customers need precision instruments that fit their workflows—not the other way around,” said Silvestro Rocchio, National Sales Manager. “The Fortis FX/FZ Series delivers the accuracy A&D is known for in a smaller, tougher, and more adaptable design, making it ideal for both lab and industrial use.”________________________________________Built for Real-World DurabilityUnlike traditional lab balances designed primarily for controlled environments, Fortis FX/FZ balances are engineered to thrive in more demanding conditions.Key durability features include:• IP65-rated protection models against dust and water ingress• Internal overload protection to guard against accidental overloading• Robust construction designed to withstand vibration and daily use in industrial settingsThese capabilities make the Fortis Series well-suited for manufacturing quality control, materials testing, and production environments where reliability is critical.________________________________________Portable Precision for Flexible WorkflowsWeighing approximately 6 pounds, Fortis balances are easy to transport between lab benches, departments, or field sites, supporting increasingly mobile and decentralized workflows.The series also offers flexible connectivity options, including USB, RS 232, Ethernet, and Bluetooth, enabling seamless data transfer whether in a centralized lab or remote testing location.Additional features such as underhook weighing support specialized applications ranging from density determination to materials analysis.________________________________________AvailabilityThe Fortis FX/FZ Series Analytical and Precision Balances are available now through A&D Weighing’s authorized distributor network.For more information, visit www.andweighing.com ________________________________________About A&D WeighingA&D Weighing is a trusted global provider of precision measurement, weighing, and inspection solutions for laboratory, industrial, and medical applications. Known for innovation, quality, and reliability, A&D delivers instruments that help customers achieve accurate results, improve efficiency, and maintain compliance across a wide range of industries.

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