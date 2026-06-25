TREASURER RUSSELL ANNOUNCES FIRST $25,000 PRIVATE DONATION TO CONNECTICUT SAFE HARBOR FUND

06/25/2026

Applications Open July 1

HARTFORD, CT — State Treasurer Erick Russell today announced that the Connecticut Safe Harbor Fund has received a $25,000 private donation from the Leonard-Litz Foundation and will begin accepting grant applications on July 1. Governor Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, philanthropists, and advocates joined Treasurer Russell for the announcement.

The Safe Harbor Fund, established by legislation enacted in 2025 and administered by the Office of the Treasurer, is funded entirely through private donations. The fund is designed to help remove financial barriers for individuals seeking reproductive or gender-affirming healthcare that is legal and available in Connecticut, but restricted or prohibited in states where they are located. Grants from the fund will support local nonprofit and community-based organizations that assist patients traveling to Connecticut to access care, helping cover expenses such as transportation, lodging, childcare, and other related costs.

The application for eligible organizations will open July 1, marking the next step in deploying resources to help patients facing growing barriers to care across the country.

“The ability to access healthcare should not depend on where you live or how much money you have,” said Treasurer Russell. “As bans and restrictions on reproductive healthcare and gender-affirming care continue to create obstacles for patients and families across the country, the Connecticut Safe Harbor Fund will help ensure that individuals seeking lawful healthcare in our state are not deterred by the cost of accessing care.

“I'm deeply grateful to the Leonard-Litz Foundation for their generosity and leadership,” Russell added. “Their support has already attracted the attention of other philanthropists and demonstrates the important role partnerships between philanthropy and government can play in addressing urgent human needs.”

“Connecticut has established itself as a safe harbor for people seeking healthcare that is legal, evidence-based, and protected under our laws,” said Governor Lamont. “As other states continue to restrict reproductive freedom and gender-affirming care, this fund helps ensure that access to healthcare is not determined by geography or financial means. I am grateful to the donors helping launch this effort and hope other states will join us in building a broader network committed to protecting these fundamental freedoms.”

“As access to reproductive healthcare and gender-affirming care continues to face challenges in many states, Connecticut remains committed to protecting access to lawful healthcare and supporting individuals seeking care in this state,” said Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz.

The Fund’s inaugural donor, the Leonard-Litz Foundation, is a Connecticut-based philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing the interests and well-being of LGBTQ+ people through advocacy and programs.

“Supporting the health, dignity, and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people has always been at the core of our mission,” said Judy Troilo, Executive Director of the Leonard Litz Foundation. “The Safe Harbor Fund strengthens access to life-affirming care for people who too often face needless barriers. We are especially proud to honor the legacy of our co-founder, Elliot Leonard, whose vision was rooted in expanding opportunity and support for LGBTQ+ communities. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire greater investment in community-based solutions that ensure people receive the care they need with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Treasurer Russell is leading a nationwide initiative to encourage additional states to establish Safe Harbor Funds and related protections. State treasurers and financial officers from California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont have expressed support for Connecticut’s model and the national effort to help patients seeking care across state lines.

The announcement comes during Pride Month and follows by one day the fourth anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, June 24th.

Organizations interested in applying for grants from the Safe Harbor Fund may visit the Office of the Treasurer’s website at portal.ct.gov/ott beginning July 1.

About the Office of the Treasurer

The Office of the Treasurer is charged with safeguarding Connecticut’s financial resources through prudent cash management and debt management, with the State Treasurer serving as principal fiduciary for six state pension and thirteen state trust funds. Additionally, the Office enhances the state’s fiscal stability through programs promoting financial literacy and college savings, and it leverages business partnerships to support the advancement of Connecticut’s social and policy priorities, including combating gun violence and protecting our environment. The Office of the Treasurer is led by State Treasurer Erick Russell, the first Black, out LGBTQ person to win an election for statewide office in American history. To learn more, visit portal.ct.gov/ott.

Contact: Brett Cody

brett.cody@ct.gov | (959) 529-2468