Dropping the Baum: Oz Creator's Secret 1905 Novel Steps Into the Spotlight

L. Frank Baum Cover: The Fate of a Crown by L. Frank Baum Logo: Streamroots Publishing

Out of print for over 100 years, The Fate of a Crown invites readers to discover a gripping, action-packed side of America's beloved storyteller, L. Frank Baum.

The most satisfying step in this entire journey has been dropping the pseudonym and printing L. Frank Baum’s name prominently on the cover for the very first time in history.” — Chris Nesbitt

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over a century, one of L. Frank Baum ’s most action-packed adventures has been hidden in plain sight. Today, Streamroots Publishing announces the re-release of The Fate of a Crown , a 1905 historical thriller originally published under a pseudonym. Fans can secure this forgotten masterpiece at streamroots.org/the-fate-of-a-crown.Published by Streamroots Heirloom, this curated Collector's Edition is the first authoritative typographical restoration of Baum’s overlooked novel. Set during the 1889 Brazilian Revolution, the story delivers an immersive blend of political intrigue, romance, and action-adventure.Previous editions of this classic contained flawed digital transcriptions or low-resolution scans. Streamroots Heirloom overcomes those obstacles, transforming Baum’s work into a premium reading experience tailored for modern young adult (YA) readers.A Restored MasterpieceDesigned for Oz collectors, history enthusiasts, and families, the 256-page volume features:• 50+ Striking Illustrations: All-new, period-style artwork. Each chapter opens with a gorgeous, full-page illustration capturing a critical dramatic moment, paired with a detailed technical diagram explaining a tactical element within that chapter.• Educational Tools: A historical timeline of the 1889 Brazilian Coup, a "Who’s Who" of the revolution, a thorough Reader's Guide, and an extensive Q&A section.• "Hidden Chapter" Archive: A QR code unlocking 1889 photos, maps, original covers, and a Restorer's Journal, it functions like a complete 101 and 102 course on Baum, the year 1889, and the Brazilian Revolution.Three Expressions of a ClassicIn addition to print, Streamroots has engineered uncompromised digital and audio formats:• Definitive eBook: A DRM-free, reflowable ePub pairing beautifully with the new illustrations• Premier Audiobook: The thriller's first audio production, delivered in M4B and MP3 formats"When we stumbled upon this unknown classic, the narrative took us by surprise," said Tiffany Nesbitt of Streamroots Publishing. "By pairing Baum’s riveting craftsmanship with all-new artwork and an uncompromised digital experience, we want to give readers the thrill of discovering the unexpected side of the man who created Oz."Brief Summary of The Fate of a CrownSeeking an escape from his predictable life in New Orleans, young American Robert Harcliffe accepts a secretarial position in Brazil working for the wealthy Dom Miguel de Pintra. But Robert quickly discovers his new employer is no ordinary businessman—he is the mastermind behind a secret republican conspiracy plotting to overthrow the Brazilian monarchy.Thrust into a dangerous world of political intrigue on the eve of the 1889 revolution, Robert must navigate murderous spies, sudden arrests, and a household fractured by shifting loyalties. The stakes reach a boiling point when a priceless, specially cut emerald ring is stolen. As the sole key to a hidden steel vault containing the rebellion's treasury and most incriminating secrets, its loss threatens to destroy them all.Robert is thrown into a desperate chase to recover the emerald before the movement is exposed. With the fate of an empire hanging in the balance, who can he truly trust?Publisher’s Story: The Unintended DiscoveryIt started less than a year ago with a bit of accidental irony. Chris Nesbitt of Streamroots Publishing stumbled upon an old, obscure book title and remembered actually making fun of the author’s name: Schuyler Staunton."It sounded incredibly stuffy," Nesbitt recounts. "But out of sheer curiosity, I looked it up—and the joke was entirely on me."Nesbitt was shocked to discover who had actually written it. Like most Americans, he had only ever known L. Frank Baum as the whimsical creator of The Wizard of Oz. To find out he had written a gritty, realistic historical thriller under a secret pen name was highly intriguing.That intrigue, however, quickly turned into frustration.“When I tried to actually read the book, I found that the most accessible format online was riddled with typos, formatting errors, and chapters that were completely out of sequence," Nesbitt explained. "And when I looked for physical copies, I realized the only available reprints were lazy, low-resolution scans of the 1905 printing—clunky, unreadable, and neglected.”He felt a sudden wave of indignation. Here was one of America’s greatest storytellers, and his most action-packed novel was buried, misidentified, and essentially left to rot. But it wasn’t until Nesbitt dove deep into the text itself that he realized just how brilliant this story is.“As a parent who homeschooled our four children, I vividly remember the never-ending, often exhausting quest to find excellent literature that was also wholesome," he stated. "I was constantly looking for daring, brave, and adventurous characters who also possessed integrity and strong morals. I wanted historical fiction that felt politically significant, without being dense, boring, or overly complicated.”The Fate of a Crown is all of that and more. It is a masterclass in suspense—a thriller, a mystery, a romance, and a political drama all tied up in 25 chapters of non-stop action, capped off with a massive plot twist.“As we set out to create the world's first authoritative typographical restoration of this novel, our vision expanded," Nesbitt noted. "I realized this project represented a massive opportunity to build a standalone, fully immersive 'history and literature class' for reading enthusiasts and homeschooling families alike. We didn't just want to reprint the words; we wanted to bring the era to life.”Streamroots has achieved that through era-specific artwork, comprehensive educational tools, and an extensive online digital archive.“By far, the most satisfying step in this entire journey has been dropping the pseudonym and printing L. Frank Baum’s name prominently on the cover for the very first time in history," Nesbitt concluded.Experience L. Frank Baum as never before. Claim your beautifully restored 1905 thriller in print, audio, or digital formats today at streamroots.org/the-fate-of-a-crown.About Streamroots:Streamroots Heirloom combines meticulous historical preservation with modern technological flexibility to transform forgotten literary classics into premium, immersive reading experiences. From curated physical Collector's Editions to DRM-free digital formats and high-fidelity audiobooks, Streamroots pioneers the future of literary preservation. Visit streamroots.org.

The Fate of a Crown by L. Frank Baum - Book Trailer

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