Yoga Kulam USA : International Day of Yoga Inspires a “Healthy America” as the Nation Approaches America250

International Day of Yoga Celebration at Somerset, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Brunswick, New Jersey | June 21, 2026 — As the United States prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, more than 1000 participants from coast to coast gathered in cities to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga under the inspiring theme “ America250 – Healthy America.” The event highlighted how health, service, and community unity are essential to building a stronger and more resilient nation.Organized by Yoga Kulam USA , a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, in collaboration with other organizations, the celebration brought together people from all walks of life—including children, teenagers, young adults, families, and senior citizens—for a morning dedicated to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.•⁠ ⁠Central and South Jersey: More than 100 participants gathered in Somerset for an immersive program graced by Swamijis of Vadtal Dham, Franklin Township Councilmen, and global coordinators. Highlighting the regional event, Mayor Catherine Payne of Hillsborough Township presented an official Proclamation to Yoga Kulam and HSS, recognizing June 21, 2026, as International Day of Yoga and commending the organizations for strengthening the social fabric of the community.•⁠ ⁠⁠Minnesota & Indianapolis: under the guidance of regional Yoga Kulam leadership, hosted several inspiring cultural and wellness showcase featuring youth shloka recitals, historical presentations on the origins of Yoga, a full sequence of Surya Namaskars, and a meditative session concluded with elevating traditional Bhajans.•⁠ ⁠⁠Atlanta, Georgia: A commemorative assembly was conducted at the Consulate General of India, Atlanta, highlighting the global significance of yoga as a timeless contribution to humanity, fostering deep ties of harmony and unity.•⁠ ⁠⁠Illinois, Oregon, and Texas: Immersive large-scale gatherings took place across Naperville, IL, regional spaces in Oregon, and Pearland, TX, alongside public library programs and open-air city park sessions designed to introduce beginner-friendly Asanas, Pranayama, and relaxation methods to families and first responders.•⁠ ⁠⁠Harvard Medical School: Participants celebrated "Yoga For One Earth, One Health" and performed a 2 hour session with Yoga, breathing and mindfulness and breath works organized by Harvard University, Harvard Medical school, Harvard Cultural Club and Harvard Medical Postdoc Association.The national events also marked the milestone release of Yoga Sutrani , the first formal publication authored by Yoga Kulam, introducing modern Western practitioners to the foundational philosophy of classical yoga literature.Keynote speakers across the country reminded audiences of the timeless Sanskrit maxim from traditional roots: “Śarīramādyaṁ Khalu Dharma Sādhanam”—teaching that the physical body is the primary vehicle for purposeful living, service, and righteousness. Academic and medical cross-references, such as collaborative health perspectives shared by institutional research circles like Harvard Medical School, further underscored yoga’s growing role as an evidence-based method for reducing stress and bolstering public health infrastructure.The celebration reflected the growing recognition of yoga as a universal practice that promotes physical health, mental resilience, and social harmony. Bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds and all generations, the event embodied the vision of “America250 – Healthy America,” reaffirming that stronger communities are built through wellness, volunteerism, and shared purpose.As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, the International Day of Yoga serves as a reminder that the nation’s strength lies not only in its history and institutions but also in the health and character of its people. By encouraging healthy living, mindfulness, and community engagement, yoga continues to inspire Americans from all walks of life to build a stronger, more united, and more resilient nation. Through events such as these, the ideals of America250 come alive—celebrating a nation where diverse traditions contribute to the common good and where a Healthy America is the foundation for a brighter future.

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