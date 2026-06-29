Minga Acquires RTI Scheduler to Strengthen Intervention and Enrichment for K–12 Schools

Minga acquires RTI Scheduler to deepen the company's Intervention and Enrichment solution for K-12 schools

Acquisition adds leading RTI and flex scheduling platform and subject matter expertise to Minga’s Student Behavior & Engagement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minga, a leading Student Behavior & Engagement Platform for K–12 schools, today announced the acquisition of Gammon Applications, the company behind RTI Scheduler, a market-leading flex scheduling solution. This acquisition strengthens Minga’s Intervention and Enrichment solution, expands its reach to hundreds of new schools and districts across the USA, and brings a team of dedicated subject matter experts in RTI and flex scheduling to the Minga platform."Schools are rethinking how they use every minute of the day. Flex periods and intervention blocks are no longer a nice-to-have, they are how schools respond to the real, changing needs of students and teachers,” said Jason Richards, CEO of Minga. “The demand is there. What has been missing is a solution that can handle the complexity of actually running these programs at scale. RTI Scheduler is the best at exactly that. They have built something that takes an incredibly hard scheduling problem and makes it manageable for every school, every day. Bringing them into Minga means schools have everything they need in one place, from the hallway to the intervention room."RTI Scheduler, developed by Gammon Applications and based in Rogers, Arkansas, is a cloud-based platform used by approximately 500 schools across the United States. The platform automates the complex scheduling demands of Response to Intervention (RTI) and flex period programs, giving educators the tools to place students in the right sessions, manage teacher capacity and room availability, track attendance, and monitor student support over time. For schools implementing multi-tiered systems of support, RTI Scheduler removes the operational burden that so often stands between a well-designed program and one that actually runs.“We built RTI Scheduler because we believed every student deserves a well-run intervention program, and every teacher deserves better than a spreadsheet,” said Darice Gammon, Founder of RTI Scheduler. “Joining Minga means we can take what we’ve built to far more schools than we could on our own. Minga shares our commitment to making school operations simpler so educators can focus on students. We’re excited for what this means for the schools we serve today and the schools we’ll serve together.”The acquisition deepens Minga’s Intervention and Enrichment solution, which already helps schools manage flex periods and student support programs. RTI Scheduler’s scheduling capabilities, combined with Minga’s broader platform, give schools a single place to handle everything from hallway management and tardy tracking to behavior support and structured intervention programs. Existing RTI Scheduler customers will continue to receive the same product and support experience, with more to come as the two platforms are integrated.“Minga is built on the belief that schools need more than a collection of disconnected tools,” added Jason Richards. “This acquisition is a direct investment in that vision. RTI Scheduler’s product is excellent, and their team knows this space deeply. Together, we’re building something more complete for the schools that count on us every day.”About MingaMinga is a Student Behavior & Engagement Platform used by 2,000+ schools and 700+ districts across the USA. Minga gives schools six solutions in one place: Hallway Management, Tardy Management, Positive Behavior & Rewards, Negative Behavior & Consequences, Intervention & Enrichment, and Communication & Events. The result: schools spend less time managing daily operational chaos and more time building the culture and community that drives outcomes. The full announcement is available at https:// minga.io /blog/minga-acquires-rti-scheduler/. To learn more, visit www.minga.io About RTI SchedulerRTI Scheduler, developed by Gammon Applications and headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas, is a cloud-based flex scheduling platform used by 500+ schools nationwide. The platform specializes in frequent, flexible student scheduling for schools implementing Response to Intervention (RTI) or Flex Time programs. RTI Scheduler gives educators the logistics, communication, and enrollment tools to run an effective intervention program without the administrative burden. To learn more, visit www.rtischeduler.com

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