Titan Vans Marks America's 250th Birthday with Independence Day Sale — Up to $5,000 Off New Builds and Upgrades

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Boulder-based, vertically integrated van conversion company ties its biggest sale of the year to the semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence

We build the majority of our components ourselves, here in Boulder, with American-made parts, the 250th felt like a fitting moment to pass some of that value back to the people who buy our vans.” — Matt North

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Vans, a premier camper van conversion company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, today announced its Independence Day Sale, running now through July 6, 2026. Customers who start a new conversion will save 5% off their build, up to $2,500, and 5% off upgrades, up to $2,500. Build Slot Deposits of $3,000 need to be received by July 6th in order to participate in the sale and reserve the conversion space.

The $2,500 cap is no accident. 2026 marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and Titan Vans set the discount at that figure as a nod to the milestone.

"We build the majority of our components ourselves, here in Boulder, with mostly American-made parts," founder Matt North said in a statement. "The 250th felt like a fitting moment to pass some of that value back to the people who buy our vans."

A Company Built on American Manufacturing

Titan Vans designs and builds its components in-house at its Boulder facility, using predominantly American-made parts and a vertically integrated production process. The company's engineering team relies on computer-aided design and digital manufacturing to produce its own electrical systems, water tanks, plumbing, cabinetry, and metalwork — giving Titan Vans full control over quality, compatibility, and serviceability across its lineup. That lean, in-house approach is also core to the company's pricing model, which is published transparently online for every base package and upgrade.

The company's current model lineup includes the modular Classic, the storage-focused Kronos, the flexible Metis, the premium Ultra, and an all-electric camper on the Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Titan Vans is RVIA-certified, a Mercedes-Benz Expert Upfitter, and also offers upgrades and service for Sprinter, Transit, ProMaster, ID. Buzz, Storyteller Overland, and Winnebago platforms.

Sale Details

New builds: 5% off, up to $2,500 off the total build price

New build upgrades: 5% off, up to $2,500 off upgrades

Sale window: Deposit needs to be received within June 23 – July 6, 2026

Customers can start a package build through Titan Vans' online build configurator including adding on upgrades. Discounts apply at the time of order; customers should contact Titan Vans directly for full terms and eligibility.

Start a build: titanvans.com/build-price/build-form

Contact Titan Vans: sales@titanvans.com

About Titan Vans

Titan Vans is a premier van conversion company based in Boulder, Colorado. The company designs and manufactures the majority of its components in-house — from electrical and plumbing systems to cabinetry and metalwork — giving it full quality control from first drawing to final delivery. Titan Vans is committed to transparent pricing, modular and serviceable design, and reducing waste through builds engineered for long product lifetimes. The company is RVIA-certified and a certified Mercedes-Benz Expert Upfitter.

Media Contact: Titan Vans 1901 Central Ave Unit 1, Boulder, CO 80301 | 303-975-6492 marketing@titanvans.com | www.titanvans.com

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