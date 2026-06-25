U.S. Air Force Expands AquaEye Deployment with Third Order of AquaEye Pro

AquaEye Pro

We value the continued confidence the U.S. Air Force has placed in AquaEye,” — Carlyn Loncaric, CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaEye today announced that the U.S. Air Force has placed an order for 17 additional AquaEye Pro units, marking the organization's third procurement of AquaEye technology and further expanding its deployment of the company's intelligent handheld sonar systems.

The latest order reflects continued adoption of AquaEye Pro, the fastest way to find someone under the water. Designed for immediate deployment, AquaEye Pro enables operators to begin scanning within seconds of arriving at the water's edge, providing rapid situational awareness beneath the surface.

"We value the continued confidence the U.S. Air Force has placed in AquaEye," said Carlyn Loncaric, CEO and Founder of AquaEye. "A third order and an expansion of 17 additional units demonstrates sustained demand for capabilities that help teams operate faster, safer, and with greater confidence."

AquaEye Pro combines advanced sonar technology with a next-generation machine learning detection algorithm trained on a comprehensive dataset of human sonar signatures. The system analyzes sonar returns in real time, identifies likely human targets, and provides operators with the direction and distance to those targets.

Built on years of operational experience gained through AquaEye Lite deployments around the world, AquaEye Pro delivers faster search speeds, enhanced detection performance, and greater operational intelligence. The system can scan approximately one acre of water in as little as 45 seconds and thoroughly search that area in under five minutes using overlapping scans.

AquaEye technology is currently deployed by fire departments, sheriff's offices, search and rescue organizations, federal agencies, and military units across North America and around the world.

"As more organizations adopt AquaEye Pro, we continue to see demand for tools and systems that provide immediate underwater awareness," added Loncaric. "Our mission is to help teams quickly locate people in the water and reduce the time required to conduct critical operations."

This additional procurement further strengthens AquaEye's growing presence within defence and federal organizations and represents another milestone in the company's continued expansion across military, public safety, and security markets.

About AquaEye

AquaEye develops intelligent sonar systems that help organizations rapidly locate people in the water. By combining advanced sonar technology with machine learning, AquaEye Pro provides immediate underwater awareness, enabling faster, safer, and more effective operations.

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