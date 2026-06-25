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Gov. Cox to hold press conference on wildfire conditions

What: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will provide an update on current wildfire conditions across Utah alongside state public safety and fire officials.

When:
Thursday, June 25, 2026

1:30 p.m.

Where:
South of Popperton Park, University of Utah (map)

Who:
Spencer J. Cox, Governor of Utah

Jamie Barnes, Director, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

Beau Mason, Commissioner, Utah Department of Public Safety

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Gov. Cox to hold press conference on wildfire conditions

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