PsychPlus Expands Access to Quality Behavioral Health Care with a New Clinic in Riverside, California

PsychPlus Cuts Ribbon on New Riverside, California Behavioral Health Clinic Community Leaders Join PsychPlus for Riverside Clinic Ribbon Cutting PsychPlus Honored with State Recognition at Riverside Clinic Grand Opening

Community leaders, elected officials, and residents celebrate the opening of a new mental health center serving the Riverside community.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychPlus , a leading integrated behavioral health company, celebrated the successful grand opening of its newest behavioral health clinic in Riverside, California, with a community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony held in partnership with the Riverside Chamber of Commerce.The event drew a strong turnout from local residents, business leaders, healthcare professionals, and public officials, highlighting the community's commitment to improving access to mental health care. Representatives from the offices of State Senator Sabrina Cervantes, State Assemblymember Leticia Castillo, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, Riverside County Supervisor Jose Medina, and the Riverside Chamber of Commerce joined PsychPlus leadership and staff to commemorate the opening.Attendees toured the new facility, met members of the clinical team, and learned more about the comprehensive psychiatric and behavioral health services now available to Riverside residents. The celebration also featured a community food truck and opportunities for local leaders and residents to connect with the PsychPlus team.The new Riverside clinic provides convenient access to psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and therapy services, helping reduce barriers to care and ensuring patients can receive treatment closer to home. The location is now accepting new patients and expands PsychPlus's growing footprint across California and the United States.The opening represents another milestone in PsychPlus's mission to improve access to high-quality behavioral health care nationwide. PsychPlus operates more than 120 clinics across the United States, partners with over 200 hospital systems, and maintains an international presence in the United Kingdom."The incredible support we received from the Riverside community, local leaders, and our Chamber partners demonstrates the importance of expanding access to mental health care," said Chris Cox, Chief Development Officer at PsychPlus. "We are proud to become part of the Riverside community and look forward to serving individuals and families with compassionate, high-quality behavioral health services for years to come."The Riverside clinic is located at 3816 12th Street, Riverside, CA 92501, and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (951) 261-8910 or by visiting PsychPlus.com.Event Highlights- Ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted in partnership with the Riverside Chamber of Commerce- Attendance by local elected officials, community leaders, and Chamber representatives- Facility tours and opportunities to meet the PsychPlus clinical team- Community celebration featuring a local food truck- Introduction of expanded psychiatric and behavioral health services for Riverside residentsAbout PsychPlusPsychPlus is a rapidly growing integrated behavioral health company dedicated to expanding access to high-quality mental health care. With more than 120 clinics nationwide, partnerships with over 200 hospital systems, and an international presence in the United Kingdom, PsychPlus delivers psychiatric and behavioral health services designed to improve outcomes and strengthen the communities it serves.

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