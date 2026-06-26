Megan Woods Announces Return of The Truth Tour this Fall with Special Guest Jeremy Rosado

Megan Woods The Truth Tour Fall 2026

Expanded 30-City Run Follows Successful Spring Headlining Tour and Continues Message of Identity, Hope, and God’s Truth

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a breakout year and a successful spring headlining run that connected with audiences across the country, Christian music artist Megan Woods is bringing The Truth Tour back this fall for an expanded 30-city run across the US.

Building on the momentum of her first-ever headlining tour, Woods will continue to share the songs and stories that have resonated with fans nationwide. Returning as special guest is Jeremy Rosado, known for his appearances on American Idol and The Voice, whose heartfelt storytelling and authentic faith have made him a fan favorite. Together, they will create evenings filled with meaningful worship, genuine connection, and a powerful reminder of God’s truth.

“When we launched The Truth Tour, I prayed that these songs would help people discover who God says they are and experience His love in a personal way,” Woods shares. “Seeing that happen night after night has been incredible, and I'm thrilled to bring The Truth Tour back this fall. These evenings are about worship, encouragement, and declaring God's truth over our lives together. I'm so excited to have Jeremy Rosado joining me, and I believe God has more stories to write, more lives to touch, and more moments in store for us this fall.”

The announcement comes amid a season of growth for Woods, whose debut single “The Truth” continues to resonate with listeners around the world. Named Billboard’s Best New Christian Artist of the Year for 2025, Woods has emerged as one of Christian music’s newest rising stars. Her Gold-certified debut single became the largest breakout debut single in Christian music in the past four years, reached No. 1 on iTunes in 58 countries, and has surpassed 150 million global streams.

What began as a song born from Woods’ personal journey of finding identity and worth in Christ has become an anthem for countless listeners seeking hope, freedom, and purpose. Through The Truth Tour, audiences are invited into an evening of worship, testimony, and encouragement centered on the life-changing truth of God's love.

An exclusive pre-sale begins Monday, June 29th, with tickets available to the public starting Wednesday, July 1st. For tickets and more information, visit meganwoodsofficial.com.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Centralia, IL – City Hope Church

Friday, October 2, 2026 – Johnston, IA – NorthPoint Church

Saturday, October 3, 2026 – Bellevue, NE – Bellevue Christian Center

Sunday, October 4, 2026 – Arden Hills, MN – North Heights Lutheran Church

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Church

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 – Twin Falls, ID – Lighthouse Church

Friday, October 9, 2026 – Monroe, WA – Cascade Community Church

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Spokane,WA – Turning Point Open Bible Church

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Grant Pass, OR – Edgewater Christian Fellowship Church

Friday, October 16, 2026 – Stockton, CA – First Baptist Church of Stockton

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

Sunday, October 18, 2026 – Bakersfield, CA – Victory Outreach Bakersfield Bold

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – Fresno, CA – The Wilson Theatre (Cornerstone Church Assemblies of God)

Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Pomona, CA – The Cathedral Pomona

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Spring Valley, CA – Faith Chapel San Diego

Saturday, October 24, 2026 – Tucson, AZ – Canyon del Oro Bible Church

Sunday, October 25, 2026 – Las Cruces, NM – Real Life Church

Thursday, November 5, 2026 – Roanoke, VA – Parkway Church on the Mountain

Friday, November 6, 2026 – Johnson City, NY – First Baptist Church

Saturday, November 7, 2026 – Somerset, PA – Somerset Alliance Church

Sunday, November 8, 2026 – North Syracuse, NY – The Gathering Place

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 – Montgomery, NY – Goodwill Church

Thursday, November 12, 2026 – Woburn, MA – GENESIS Community Church

Friday, November 13, 2026 – Uxbridge, MA – Valley Chapel

Saturday, November 14, 2026 – Meadville, PA – New Beginnings Church of God

Sunday, November 15, 2026 – Hagerstown, MD – Hub City Vineyard Church

Thursday, November 19, 2026 – Tifton, GA – John Hunt Memorial Auditorium

Friday, November 20, 2026 – Cleveland, TN – The Church at Grace Point

Saturday, November 21, 2026 – Morristown, TN – Manley Baptist Church

Sunday, November 22, 2026 – Sumter, SC – Alice Drive Baptist Church

About Megan Woods:

Megan Woods is from a small town in northern Massachusetts where God planted a love for music in her at a young age. Although she was raised in a loving Christian family, she did not have a personal relationship with God. Throughout her life, Megan wrestled with self worth and believing she was worthy of love. She felt like no matter where she turned, she was never good enough. Those struggles led Megan to the lowest point in her life. In that moment of desperation, Megan received a phone call from one of her closest friends explaining that they just had a near death experience. Her friend said to her “Megan, Jesus Christ is real.” In her darkest, most vulnerable moment, Jesus saved her life.

Megan’s life was altered from that moment on. She began attending church, studying the Word, and even leading worship. God changed every aspect of her life for the better. Shortly after, God spoke to Megan and revealed that singing for Jesus was her life’s purpose. Megan explains, “It was the most intense feeling I’ve ever experienced. It wasn’t like God was poking me, he was grabbing me by the shoulders and calling me to do something larger than I could even imagine. Now I want nothing more than to tell people about Jesus through my music and share the story of the work God has done in my life.”

Developing her relationship with Christ through songwriting began the process of healing. Leaning into God’s love after coming from a place of worthlessness is a theme of all of the songs Megan writes. “I hope people come to know Jesus in the way I’ve come to know Him,” Woods says. “A lot of people talk about how we need to love God, but I want people to realize God loves them! Sometimes we forget that He loved us first.”

Woods’ debut single “The Truth,” is a driving piano ballad that showcases her powerhouse alto vocals and is a deeply personal proclamation. “This song is my life story,” Woods says. “I wanted to write a song that is a reminder for people every day of who they are in Jesus. We don’t belong to the lies, we belong to God, that’s the truth. When the lies are closing in, this song can remind them of the truth.”

Megan Woods signed a record deal in 2022 with Fair Trade Services (MercyMe, Phil Wickham), signed with booking agency Jeff Roberts Agency and is managed by Jason Davis and his team at Noble Management.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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