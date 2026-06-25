Governor Mills Celebrates Groundbreaking for Youth Mental Health Treatment Facility in Saco

Saco, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Sweetser's new youth psychiatric residential treatment facility. Governor Mills and the Legislature secured more than $5 million to help build the treatment facility.

"We know that appropriate treatment of severe behavioral health disorders among children and young adults provides them with better opportunities to lead full and productive lives, yet too many families in Maine have struggled to find that care close to home," said Governor Mills. "That's why I've made behavioral health care one of my top priorities, and I'm proud to have worked with the Legislature and Sweetser to build a new treatment facility to address this urgent need and make sure fewer Maine youth don't have to leave their communities to get the treatment they need."

The new facility in Saco will provide 24/7 intensive care to Maine youth under 21 with acute behavioral health care needs. The center will have 16 beds and be staffed with psychiatrists, behavioral care and mental health experts, and qualified nursing staff to provide top level care for Maine children and young adults.

With an estimated 60 t0 70 Maine youth receiving treatment out of state, and another 100 on waiting lists to receive care, this facility will help address an urgent need for behavioral care facilities for youth in Maine that allows more youth to receive treatment closer to their families and communities.

"Today marks a historic step forward for children's behavioral health in Maine, and we are profoundly grateful for the Governor's steadfast leadership and the legislature's vital investment in this project," said Jayne Van Bramer, President and CEO of Sweetser. "Reaching this important milestone is a testament to what is possible when state leadership, community partners, and advocates unite around a shared mission. This groundbreaking represents a shared commitment to ensuring every child has access to care, healing, and the opportunity to thrive right here in their home state. The true legacy of this project will be measured in crises averted, families reunited, and futures filled with promise."

"This milestone reflects Maine's commitment to building a strong behavioral health system for children and families," said Maine DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes. "Expanding access to specialized care in Maine will help more young people receive the support they need while staying connected to their families, communities, and the support systems that play a vital role in their care and development."

Since entering office, Governor Mills has worked closely with the Legislature to invest nearly $270 million to improve behavioral health services in Maine, including $5.4 million for this facility and funding for MaineCare services through Sweetser to make treatment more accessible.

In Governor Mills' 2024-2025 budget, she secured $22 million (PDF) for full implementation of new MaineCare rates for inpatient psychiatric care over the biennium. She also secured nearly $20 million in Federal and State funds to accelerate and intensity implementation of Maine's comprehensive children's behavioral health plan, including $2.1 million in ongoing General Fund funding to establish a HighFidelity Wrap-Around program for Medicaid-eligible youth to provide coordinated community services, training, and other supports for children with behavioral health needs and their families.