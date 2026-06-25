Episode 162: Dr. Kealoha fox on the City's annual sustainability report

On this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, Dr. Kealoha Fox, executive director for the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability, and Resiliency (CCSR) joins host Brandi Higa to talk about the annual sustainability report, the City’s draft Oʻahu Food Systems, and Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Youth Climate Action Fund.

2026 Annual Sustainability Report

In April, the City and County of Honolulu has released its 2026 Annual Sustainability Report, highlighting progress toward key sustainability, climate, and resilience goals across O‘ahu.

“The annual sustainability report is what the City creates as our internal and external report card,” explains Dr. Fox. “It’s our status check. We’re able to measure a lot of different goals that we have year after year. We’re able to share stories of where the City is meeting our sustainability goals. And then we’re also able to present information where we know we need to continue to excel and execute to be able to do better.”

Residents can explore and filter the report data at resilientoahu.org/sustainabilityreport

Oʻahu Food Systems draft plan

CCSR has released a draft of the first-ever Oʻahu Food Systems Plan and is encouraging the public to provide feedback. To review the draft plan and submit comments, visit: resilientoahu.org/foodsystemsplan

“It’s open for public comment from anyone through June 30th,” said Dr. Fox. “What we’re hoping is that every single person that cares about some portion of the food stream. We talked about food waste, but there’s so much more. There’s food production, there’s food procurement, there’s the end users… that’s the aggregate of the food system that we’re trying to really lead a vision and documentation for the City ahead.”

The Oʻahu Food Systems Plan outlines more than 70 specific actions the City can take to shape a food system that reflects the needs, values, and priorities of Oʻahu’s communities.

Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Youth Climate Action Fund

The Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Youth Climate Action Fund, provides capital and capacity to support municipalities in mobilizing young residents ages 15–24 in designing and delivering solutions aligned with citywide priorities. Honolulu joins the Youth Climate Action Fund alongside 300 new city halls.

As part of this program, Honolulu will open innovation competitions, inviting young people’s ideas, selecting the strongest proposals, and funding them with $50,000 and technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The award will help address climate change, sustainability, and resiliency across Oʻahu’s communities through selected youth-led projects under $5,000. To learn more, please visit https://www.honolulu.gov/mayor/bloomberg-philanthropies-awards-50000-to-honolulu-to-fund-youth-led-climate-projects/