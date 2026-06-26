California Tortilla Celebrates 4th of July Weekend with a Chance to Win Free Burritos

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Tortilla , the fast-casual restaurant known for its bold "California-style" Mexican food, is getting into the patriotic spirit as America turns 250. From Wednesday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 8, guests who make any purchase will receive a card featuring a digital scratch-off — and 250 lucky winners will score a free burrito.The promotion is simple: make a purchase, scan the QR code to the virtual scratch off , and see if you're a winner. Everyone is a winner including 250 free burritos up for grabs across the weekend, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate.No scratch-off required to enjoy the menu. Cal Tort's eight crave-worthy burritos — including the Classic, Blackened Chicken Caesar, California Screamin', Carnitas Verde, Crunchy BBQ Ranch, Fajita, Honey Lime, and Sunset Burritos — are all made fresh daily in an open-concept kitchen, where more than 25 small-batch recipes are prepared in-house from the freshest ingredients possible. And for those who like a little heat, the signature Wall of Flame features more than 75 hot sauces to round out the experience."There's no better occasion than America's 250th to bring people together over bold, fresh food." said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. " We' can’t wait to see our guests celebrate the holiday weekend with a little something extra on us.”The 4th of July scratch-off promotion is available July 1–8 at participating locations only. Limit one prize per customer, per purchase. While supplies last.Want to make every Cal Tort visit count? Join the Burrito Elito loyalty program for free and unlock exclusive offers, deals, and promotions. Download the California Tortilla app through the App Store and Google Play, sign up in-store, or register your account online . Members earn points for every dollar spent, enjoy exclusive freebies, and stay updated on California Tortilla's latest news and offersFor more information about California Tortilla, including locations and menu, visit CaliforniaTortilla.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of "California-style" Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. Since 1995, "Cal Tort," as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 27 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of FastCasual.com's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers," Washington City Paper's "Best Fast Casual in D.C.," and Washingtonian's Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.

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