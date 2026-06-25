AT&T donation to 4-H supports digital literacy

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- A recent donation from AT&T will help Mississippi 4-H’ers increase their digital literacy.

AT&T donated $38,000 and 125 laptops to the Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H Youth Development Program. The funds and laptops will be used to help 4-H’ers learn more about using technology in a confident, safe and effective way.

“Digital skills are essential for young people’s success, and this support from AT&T strengthens our ability to prepare 4‑H’ers across Mississippi for the future,” said Mariah Morgan, interim head of the MSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program.

Mike Walker, AT&T Mississippi vice president, said digital literacy has become a foundational skill for success in school, the workplace and daily life.

“Digital literacy is about more than knowing how to use a device. Young people need to know how to find reliable information, evaluate online content, communicate responsibly and use technology to learn, create and solve problems,” Walker said.

“Through this collaboration with Mississippi State University Extension and 4-H, we’re helping equip young people with the tools and training they need to navigate an increasingly connected world, explore new opportunities and build skills that will serve them for years to come.”