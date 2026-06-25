Teslica Advances Premium E-Biking in Canada With Rider-Focused Technology and a 10-Year Limited Warranty

Teslica electric bikes displayed outside the company’s Ottawa location, showcasing versatile designs created for commuting, recreation and everyday mobility.

Ottawa-based Teslica combines rider-focused technology, versatile e-bikes and e-trikes, and long-term ownership support.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (ON), CANADA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTTAWA, Ontario — As the electric bike market becomes increasingly focused on bigger motors and rapidly changing technology, Canadian e-bike company Teslica is advancing a different definition of premium: innovation that remains valuable long after the first ride.

From urban commuters, compact folding, performance, cargo and stability focused E-bikes and E-trikes. Teslica has developed a diverse portfolio around a common objective, helping more people ride with confidence, comfort and long-term peace of mind.

That commitment is reinforced by Teslica’s 10-year limited warranty on all e-bikes, lifetime frame warranty, and support through Teslica and its dealers. Rather than treating service and durability as secondary considerations, Teslica makes it central to the Teslica ownership experience.

“Premium should mean more than an impressive spec sheet,” said Kory Keogan, Founder of Teslica. “It should mean trusting how your e-bike performs, feeling confident every time you ride and knowing that the company behind it will continue supporting you. Our goal is to build e-bikes that improve people’s lives not just on the first day, but for years to come.”

Innovation Designed Around Real Riders

For daily city riders, the Freedom City Elite combines a torque sensor, Samsung-cell battery, hydraulic disc brakes, suspension seat post and suntour front forks, to create a natural and comfortable riding experience for commuters and casual riders.

For riders seeking greater performance and range, the Purity Hybrid Elite pairs a 750W motor with a high-capacity 20 amp hour battery, and a refined hybrid design for efficient commuting, recreation and longer-distance riding.

For riders looking for an adventure, the Triumph Mountain eBike represents Teslica’s performance-focused engineering, combining a Bafang mid-drive motor producing up to 150 Nm of torque, RockShox suspension, Shimano Deore 11-speed drivetrain and four-piston hydraulic braking.

The Care-Go Cargo Long-Tail eBike is designed to carry children, groceries, equipment and everyday cargo. The Cargo e-bike offers families and commuters a practical alternative for trips and commutes that would traditionally require a car.

For riders who prioritize balance and accessibility, the Spirit eTrike incorporates a rear differential, rear-wheel drive, three hydraulic disc brakes, locking parking brakes and a low step-through frame. These features are intended to provide greater stability and control while preserving independence and enjoyment.

For riders looking for easy storage and compactability the Inspire Mini Includes a fat tire, foldable, step-through, bike that offers comfort and easy storage. Folding models offer easy storage in the car, apartment, or garage, they allow riders to find an e-bike based on their lifestyle rather than adapting their lifestyle.

Making Safety a Priority of the E-biking Experience

Selected Teslica models feature the company’s SafeVolt™ battery safety system, Samsung battery cells, smart battery management, weather-resistant electrical protection and batteries evaluated to meet the applicable requirements of the UL 2271 standard.

Teslica e-bikes include torque-sensor pedal assistance, hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lighting, turn signals, horns, parking brakes and puncture-resistant tires.

Together, these technologies support Teslica’s broader objective: creating e-bikes that feel predictable, controllable and approachable for experienced cyclists and first time riders.

Premium Means Supporting the Entire Ownership Journey

Teslica’s 10-year limited warranty covers defects in workmanship and original mechanical and electrical components. All of Teslica’s frames are also supported by lifetime coverage for the original purchaser. The warranty coverage is subject to the company’s warranty requirements and annual servicing conditions.

Teslica additionally offers access to service, replacement parts, trained technicians and a complimentary initial 200 kilometer checkup at its Ottawa service centre for qualifying purchases.

This service-led model addresses one of the most important considerations facing e-bike buyers: what happens after the purchase. An e-bike is a significant personal transportation investment. Teslica’s objective is to give riders greater confidence through knowledgeable support and reliable parts that will remain accessible.

A Canadian Company Built Around Health and Freedom

Founded in Ottawa, Teslica was created around the belief that electric bicycles can make active transportation more accessible, enjoyable and practical.

Teslica’s mission is centered on delivering health, happiness and freedom while contributing to a cleaner future. Teslica commits to planting two trees for every e-bike sold.

By combining advanced components, accessible frame designs, specialized products and long-term ownership support, Teslica is working to establish a distinctly Canadian approach to E-bikes and services.

“Technology will continue changing, but the fundamentals of a great ownership experience will not,” added Keogan. “People want a bike that feels right, performs reliably and is supported by people who care about keeping them on the road. That is the standard we want Teslica to represent.”

Teslica e-bikes are available through the company’s Ottawa location and its Canadian dealer network.

For additional information about Teslica, its electric bikes, warranty program or dealer network, visit Teslica.com.

About Teslica

Teslica is a Canadian electric bicycle company based in Ottawa, Ontario. Since 2018, the company has developed electric mobility solutions designed to support healthier, happier and more independent lifestyles. Its portfolio includes city, folding, step-through, fat-tire, hybrid, cargo and mountain e-bikes, along with electric trikes. Teslica combines rider-focused technology, reliable engineering, Canadian support and a long-term approach to ownership. The company plants two trees for every Teslica e-bike sold.

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