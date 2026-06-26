Simply Stylin' Shares the Story Behind Its Pure Silicone Wig Care Products

Simply Stylin' Silk Serum is formulated with pure silicone to help detangle, smooth and add shine to natural hair, wigs, toppers, weaves and extensions without greasy buildup. Simply Stylin' Light Silk Spray is formulated with undiluted pure silicone to help restore shine, softness and manageability to natural hair, wigs, toppers, weaves and extensions.

Founded by a former Alberto-Culver vice president of marketing, Simply Stylin' offers pure silicone hair care products for wigs, extensions and natural hair.

Most people think their wig is worn out, when it's really just lost the silicone coating it had when it was new. We created Simply Stylin' to put that performance back.” — Donn Monroe, Founder

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Stylin', a Plano, Texas-based hair care brand known for its pure-silicone formulas, is highlighting the founder story and product philosophy behind a line that has gained recognition among wig wearers through word-of-mouth recommendations. The brand was formulated by hand in a Texas kitchen by a former vice president of marketing at Alberto-Culver, the company behind TRESemmé, St. Ives, and Motions. With no ad budget and no celebrity push, Simply Stylin’ has earned a loyal customer base of wig wearers, stylists, and creators who credit its undiluted silicone formula with refreshing the look and feel of wigs and extensions they thought were past saving.The brand did not set out to chase a trend. It set out to make one thing exceptionally well. Long before “wig revival” and “nape frizz” became common phrases in online hair communities, the founder was blending pure silicones at home, testing formulas with stylists he knew, and reformulating until the result performed the way salon insiders expected silicone to perform: light, fast, and effective.According to the brand, wig and extension fibers are finished at the factory with a silicone coating that acts like a protective cuticle on the strand. Washing, brushing, heat, and everyday wear gradually wear that coating away, and the result is the frizz, dryness, and tangling that make a once-beautiful wig look tired. Simply Stylin’ was built to re-coat those fibers with a fresh layer of pure silicone, adding shine and softness and helping the strands glide instead of catch. Customers and wig creators routinely describe the effect in their own reviews as making a wig look “brand new.”What sets the product apart, the brand says, is that it is undiluted. Simply Stylin’ Light Silk Spray , the line’s lead seller, is a blend of pure silicones with no alcohol, no fillers, and a single drop of fragrance, with a fragrance-free option available as well. Many silicone products on the shelf are watered down with cheaper ingredients that stretch margins and mute the silicone’s effect. Simply Stylin’ took the opposite path, accepting a thinner margin in exchange for a more concentrated formula.“I spent years helping market some of the biggest hair brands in the country, and I loved it, because people are genuinely passionate about their hair,” said Donn Monroe, founder of Simply Stylin’. “When I started my own line, I refused to water it down. I wanted to make the version I would actually want in my own home: pure silicone, nothing hiding it, made to do exactly what it promises and nothing it doesn’t.”That approach has resonated with many wig wearers. Simply Stylin' Light Silk Spray holds a 4.5-star average across more than 3,500 reviews on Amazon, according to the product's Amazon listing, and it has been demonstrated and recommended by independent wig creators who share their honest experiences with their audiences. Much of that feedback has come from customers recommending the product to other customers and from independent wig creators sharing their experiences.The flagship Light Silk Spray retails for $20.00 for a 4 fluid-ounce bottle and is available directly at simplystylinhair.com, on Amazon, and through other major online retailers. For wig wearers, the product offers an affordable option before replacing a wig affected by frizz, dryness or tangling."So many people write to us convinced their wig was ruined, and they are surprised by how much a little pure silicone brings it back. Simply Stylin' has always been a small company, and every product has been made with care. The results have always been allowed to speak for themselves," added Donn Monroe, founder of Simply Stylin'.THE SIMPLY STYLIN’ LINEThe brand’s pure-silicone and wig-care lineup includes:-Light Silk Spray - the lead seller, a light mist of pure silicones for shine, softness, and detangling of hair, wigs, toppers, weaves, and extensions. Available scented or fragrance-free.-Silk Serum - a pure silicone serum that is non-greasy, leaves no build-up, and can be smoothed where needed throughout the day.-Human Hair Wig Shampoo - cleanses human hair wigs, weaves, and hairpieces, removing oil, odor, and build-up.-Synthetic Wig Shampoo - a gentle cleanser formulated to clean synthetic fibers without disrupting the style pattern.-Peppermint Tea Tree Shampoo - a sulfate-free scalp shampoo with a cool peppermint finish and tea tree for cleansing.Simply Stylin’ products are available now at www.simplystylinhair.com and on the Simply Stylin’ store on Amazon, along with other major online retailers.ABOUT SIMPLY STYLIN’Simply Stylin’ is a pure-silicone hair care brand made by RAM Atelier, LLC, based in Plano, Texas. Founded in 2007 by a former vice president of marketing at Alberto-Culver, the brand was formulated by hand and built on a single principle: keep the silicone undiluted and let the product do the work. Its line of sprays, serums, and wig shampoos is used by women on natural hair and has gained recognition among wig and extension wearers for refreshing the look and feel of fibers that have lost their luster. Learn more at www.simplystylinhair.com

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