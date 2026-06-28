Huntington Handyman Announces Updated Deck Repair and Fence Repair Resources for Alexandria Homeowners

Fix your deck and fence for summer! Huntington Handyman updates repair services for Alexandria, VA homeowners looking to upgrade their outdoor living spaces.

Summer is already well underway” — Jesse Scribneer

HUNTINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntington Handyman , a locally owned handyman service serving Alexandria and nearby Fairfax County, is pleased to announce newly updated online resources focused on two common summer projects: deck repair and fence repair As temperatures rise and families spend more time outdoors, many homeowners begin to “optimize” their outdoor environments. That often starts with deck and/or fence repair issues. Wood in particular struggles with the humid environment of Northern Virginia, and over winter can dramatically deteriorate. Thus wood structures like decks and fences may need repair.The company's updated resources help homeowners better understand repair options before small problems become larger and more expensive ones. Many busy homeowners do not want “DIY.” They want DISE – that is “do it someone else.” A handyman service can be a cost-efficient way to get minor repairs done."Summer is already well underway," said Jesse Scribneer, owner of Huntington Handyman. "People are hosting cookouts, spending evenings outside, and enjoying their yards. The last thing anyone wants is to learn that their deck isn't safe or their fence is falling. This can be ugle, dangerous, or both."Homeowners can learn more about deck repair services at:Additional information about fence repair services is available at:Why Deck and Fence Repairs MatterOutdoor living spaces receive their heaviest use during the summer months. Unfortunately, Alexandria's seasonal weather impacts wood structures throughout the year. Moisture, heat, sun exposure, and normal wear can cause problems that are overlooked until they become a problem for the homeowner.Common deck repair issues include:• Loose or damaged deck boards• Wobbly railings• Structural deterioration• Wood rot• Trip hazardsCommon fence repair issues include:• Leaning fence sections• Broken pickets• Loose posts• Gate alignment problems• Storm-related damageIn many cases, repairing an existing deck or fence is more affordable than replacing everything. Timely repairs can also extend the life of outdoor structures while improving appearance, safety, and property value.Alexandria Homeowners Should Not WaitWhile many homeowners postpone outdoor projects, summer is often the season when problems become most noticeable. A damaged fence can detract from an otherwise attractive yard. A neglected deck can limit outdoor entertaining and family activities. And everything can be dangerous. No one wants a collapsed deck, or even a splinter hazard.Huntington Handyman encourages homeowners to inspect their outdoor spaces now and address needed repairs while summer enjoyment experiences remain on the horizon. The Alexandria-based handyman service specializes in practical home repairs and improvements, helping busy homeowners tackle projects without the expense and complexity often associated with larger contractors.Busy Virginia homeowners may realize that a long-term relationship with a handyman service means peace of mind. It's not just fence or deck repair. There are a myriad of other home repair and upgrade projects that can be addressed. This frees up the homeowner and his or her family to have more "fun" time during the summer.ABOUT HUNTINGTON HANDYMANHuntington Handyman is a locally owned and operated company serving the Alexandria, Virginia area. The business is focused on home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, with an emphasis on reliability, affordability, and a personal touch. If you’re a homeowner in Huntington or the surrounding area, you can explore the services or request an appointment online at https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com /.

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