State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Wilmington

Date Posted: Thursday, June 25th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Wilmington.

On June 24, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a Peterbilt dump truck was stopped at a red light on northbound Brookside Drive, at the intersection of North Maryland Avenue. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking westbound on the sidewalk along the eastbound side of North Maryland Avenue, approaching the intersection. The preliminary investigation revealed after the traffic signal turned green, the Peterbilt began making a left turn onto westbound North Maryland Avenue. As the truck was turning, the pedestrian entered its path and was struck by the front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a 47-year-old man from Smyrna, Delaware, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Trooper First Class T. Carnevale at (302) 464-3329. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.