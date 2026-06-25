SHELBY COUNTY GOVERNMENT CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF $1 MILLION MEMPHIS INNER CITY RUGBY FIELD
NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office
Lee Harris, Mayor
Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building
11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103
MEDIA ADVISORY
JUNE 25, 2026
Kelly Roberts
Chief of Staff
Office: 901.222.2014
Email: [email protected]
SHELBY COUNTY GOVERNMENT CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF $1 MILLION MEMPHIS INNER CITY RUGBY FIELD
Shelby County Government will join Memphis Inner City Rugby to cut the ribbon on the new field at the old Vance Middle School.
WHO: Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery, Shelby County Commissioner Michael Whaley, Shelby County Government Deputy CAO Dr. LaSonya Hall, MICR Executive Director Andrea Wensits, and youth rugby players
WHAT: Memphis Inner City Rugby’s Home Field Ribbon Cutting
WHEN: Friday, June 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 380 S. Orleans St., Memphis, TN, 38126
Shelby County, TN – On Friday, June 26, at 11:00 a.m., Shelby County Government leaders will join Memphis Inner City Rugby (MICR) coaches and players to celebrate the opening of the organization’s first home field. The new field is at the site of the old Vance Middle School in the heart of South Memphis, at 380 S. Orleans St.
In December of 2023, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.1 million grant from Mayor Lee Harris’ Office of Innovation to MICR to renovate the field at the site of the shuttered school into a state-of-the-art sports facility that will brighten up a blighted property in the community, finally be equipped with necessary seating and amenities for families and players, and give the student athletes a sense of pride for their first home field. After receiving the Shelby County Government grant, MICR partnered with MSCS to lease the field and begin construction.
Started by teachers in 2012, Memphis Inner City Rugby uses the power of sport to give students a physical outlet, provide social development, and create mentoring relationships. The group has served more than 4,000 students since 2012 and provides services for their alumni. In prior years MIRC has reported 100 percent of its senior athletes were accepted to post-secondary pathways, all athletes were meeting grade-level advancements, and 95 percent of parents reported behavioral growth in school for their children in the program.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “As the world comes together around the World Cup, a celebration of sport’s unique ability to unite people across borders, it feels especially fitting to cut the ribbon on this new rugby field. This facility will bring athletes, families, and fans from across the region to South Memphis, creating common ground through competition, teamwork, and community. This partnership with Memphis Inner City Rugby, MSCS, and Shelby County Government turned one of the most blighted spots in our community into something kids and families can use and enjoy.”
Shelby County Commissioner Michael Whaley: “We’ve heard our youth pushing for more opportunities for non-traditional sports. This partnership with Memphis Inner City Rugby is a perfect solution to give more youth a chance to participate in these sports, support a nonprofit who is pushing kids to find physical outlets, keep up in school, and form new friendships, and beautify a green space in the heart of South Memphis.”
Andrea Wensits, Executive Director of Memphis Inner City Rugby: “This investment of over $1 million in youth opportunities from Shelby County Government is also an investment in our future. It’s not just about rugby, it’s about creating safe spaces, building confidence, and opening doors for athletes across the region and for the next generation.”
(End of Release)
Kelly Roberts
Chief of Staff
Shelby County Mayor’s Office
160 N Main Street, Suite 1100
Memphis, Tennessee 38103
O: (901) 222-2014
C: (901) 378-1224
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