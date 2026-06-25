World-Renowned Humanitarian and Meditation Teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Visit Battle Creek for Evening of Meditation

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art of Living Foundation is proud to present "The Journey Within: Meditation and Wisdom," featuring globally respected humanitarian, meditation teacher, and founder of the Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar . This special event will take place on July 9 from 7-9 PM at the W. K. Kellogg Auditorium.This marks Gurudev's first visit to Battle Creek, offering a rare opportunity for attendees to experience practical wisdom and guided meditation techniques that have helped millions around the world reduce stress, improve well-being, and cultivate greater peace of mind.An Evening of Inspiration, Meditation, and JoyAttendees will experience:A Guided Meditation – Accessible to both beginners and experienced practitioners, offering an opportunity for deep relaxation and renewed clarity.Practical Wisdom for Daily Life – Insights and tools for managing stress, building resilience, and enhancing overall well-being.An Atmosphere of Joy and Connection – Music, community, and an uplifting shared experience."We are honored to welcome Gurudev to Battle Creek for the first time," said Srekumar Bandyopadhyay, President of Nexthermal Corporation and event organizer. "This evening offers an opportunity for people from all walks of life to experience meditation, learn practical tools for well-being, and connect with others in a positive and welcoming environment."Limited Tickets Available – Reserve Your Spot Today!Reserve your tickets now at: https://aolf.me/jwmi About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi ShankarGurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 57 governmental awards, including highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-seven universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.About The Art of Living FoundationOperating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

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