Notice of Public Hearing - Planning Board

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Richmond Planning Board

On Preliminary Plan/Unified Development Review

for The Preserve at Boulder Hills III, LLC

Plat 5B, Lot 38LU-001

0 Kingstown Road

Notice is hereby given that the Richmond Planning Board will conduct a Preliminary Plan Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in the Town Council Chambers, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, Wyoming, Rhode Island 02898, at 6:30 p.m., or as close to that time as possible, for the Unified Development Review Application related to a proposal of The Preserve at Boulder Hills III, LLC, for a proposed “Vehicle Service Station with Convenience Store” (Use Code 624) and “Restaurant serving alcoholic beverages” (Use Code 864) at 0 Kingstown Road, Wyoming, RI, 02898, Assessor’s Plat 5B, Lot 38LU-001. The proposal includes a request for a dimensional variance from Ch. 18.36, Sect. 18.36.090(D), requiring that fuel pump islands be located in the rear yard.

All interested persons will be given an opportunity to speak on the proposed application at the public hearing. The proposed application may be altered during the public hearing, without further advertising, as the result of further study or because of view expressed at the public hearing. Any such alteration will be presented for comment during the public hearing.

Interested persons may schedule an appointment to examine, or obtain a copy of, the application at the Richmond Planning Department, Richmond Town Hall, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, Wyoming, RI 02898, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, or from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, except legal holidays. Please call the Town Planner at (401) 491-9681 to schedule an appointment.

Any person who will require auxiliary aid during the public hearing must notify the Office of the Town Clerk at least 48 hours before the hearing by calling (401) 539-9000, ext. 9.

Philip Damicis,

Richmond Planning Board Chair



