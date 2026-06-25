Thursday Morning Fatal Shooting at Church St E Apartment Remains Under Investigation

Homicide Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this morning’s fatal shooting inside an apartment at 570 Church Street E near the Davidson/Willliamson County line.

The deceased has been tentatively identified as a 24-year-old local man. His identity will be confirmed through the assistance of the Medical Examiner. At this point in the investigation, it appears the victim was visiting a 25-year-old male friend who lives in the apartment. The 25-year-old told initial responding officers that he and the victim got into a struggle over a pistol which went off, fatally wounding the 24-year-old. The 25-year-old declined to be interviewed in detail by detectives for the time being. The investigation is continuing. No charges have been placed.

