Man Dies from Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound after Shooting Girlfriend

A man has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday at 12:50 a.m. following a domestic disturbance during which he allegedly shot his 44-year-old girlfriend in the leg at the Comfort Inn, 1501 Demonbreun Street.

The Nashville woman said that she and Edward Mazon, 34, of Goodlettsville, argued throughout Wednesday evening into early Thursday. She told him she wanted to end the relationship and began packing her belongings. Mazon reportedly made suicidal statements. When she turned to take things to her vehicle, she said he shot her in the leg and then shot himself in the head. Mazon died in the motel room. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

Mazon was arrested for violating an order of protection involving the woman on June 10th.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need resources, please call the Family Safety Center to speak to an advocate at 615-880-1100 or contact the YWCA 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-334-4628.

