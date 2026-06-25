The IX Awards Return to Allegiant Stadium on July 13 to Honor Leaders Advancing the Legacy of Title IX

A'ja Wilson presents Mia Hamm with IX Award Chelsea Gray presents Allyson Felix with IX Award

Presented by the IXs Foundation, the Sold-Out Event Will Honor Diana Bennett, Lisa Leslie, Missy Franklin, Brandi Chastain and Hilary Knight

The IX Awards were created to honor the pioneers, champions and advocates who have expanded opportunities for women and helped shape a more equitable future through sports.” — Mark Davis, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces Owner

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IXs Foundation will host its fifth annual IX Awards on Monday, July 13, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, celebrating the enduring legacy and impact of Title IX. Founded in 2022 through the vision of Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces Owner Mark Davis, the Foundation will honor five extraordinary individuals whose leadership, achievements and commitment to opportunity, equity and excellence continue to inspire future generations: Diana Bennett, Lisa Leslie, Missy Franklin, Brandi Chastain and Hilary Knight.The 2026 IX Awards have officially sold out, underscoring the growing momentum behind women's sports and the Foundation's mission to advance opportunities for women and girls. The annual event brings together leaders from sports, business, entertainment and philanthropy to celebrate the transformative impact of Title IX and those who continue to expand opportunities for future generations.“The IX Awards were created to honor the pioneers, champions and advocates who have expanded opportunities for women and helped shape a more equitable future through sports,” said Mark Davis, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces Owner and Founder of the IXs Foundation. “Through the IX Awards, we celebrate those who have carried that legacy forward and continue to create opportunities for the next generation.”“This year's honorees represent the very best of what Title IX has made possible,” said Jennifer Azzi, President of the IXs Foundation. “Their accomplishments are extraordinary, but what sets them apart is their commitment to opening doors for others. Through their leadership, perseverance and service, they continue to inspire future generations and demonstrate the enduring power of opportunity.”Established in 2022 during the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the IX Awards celebrate the leaders, pioneers and advocates who have expanded opportunities for women through sports and beyond. Bringing together leaders from sports, business, entertainment and philanthropy, the annual event has honored icons including Billie Jean King, the 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team, Dominique Dawes, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Lynette Woodard and Kristi Yamaguchi.This year’s award honorees include:Impact Award: Diana Bennett, co-founder, Paragon Gaming, known for her "circle of service" that empowers employees at Paragon, renowned philanthropist, founder, Rebels EmpowHERExcellence Award: Lisa Leslie, 4-time Olympic gold medalist, 2-﻿﻿time world champion gold medalist, 3-﻿﻿time WNBA MVP, Naismith Hall of Fame as an individual and as a member of the historic 1996 Olympic team, first player to dunk in a WNBA game, instrumental in the formation of the WNBAGlass Ceiling Award: Missy Franklin, 2-time Olympian, 5-time Olympic gold medalist, 11-time world champion gold medalist, swimming world's American, swimmer of the year, 2011 & 2012 FINA swimmer of the year, 2014 Laureus World Sportswoman of the YearIcon Award: Brandi Chastain, 2-time FIFA World Cup champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist, National Soccer Hall of Fame – put USA women's soccer on the map by winning the '99 World Cup on a penalty kick, co-founder, Bay Area FCGame Changer Award: Hilary Knight, USA hockey captain, 5-time Olympian, 2-﻿﻿time Olympic gold medalist, 3-time Olympic silver medalist, 10-time world champion gold medalist, all-time scoring leader in USA women's hockey, most decorated hockey player of all timeThe IX’s Silver Carpet Reception and Awards will take place beginning at 6:15 pm at Allegiant Stadium. The evening will be emceed by Olympic gold and silver medalist, MLB broadcaster and trailblazing sports commentator Jessica Mendoza, and will feature special performances by Rachel Platten and Broadway in the Hood.The IXs Foundation also acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces and The Silk Family, whose partnerships help advance opportunities for women in sports and support the Foundation's mission.For more information on the IXs Foundation and The IX Awards, visit ixsfoundation.com.Media interested in credentialing for the event, covering the Silver Carpet Reception or requesting interviews with The IX Foundation leadership and participating honorees should contact Saint Public Relations at info@saintpublicrelations.com.###About the IXs FoundationFounded in 2022 during the 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX, the IXs Foundation was established to honor the transformative impact of Title IX and advance opportunities for women in sports and beyond. Through the annual IX Awards and related initiatives, the Foundation recognizes trailblazers, champions and advocates whose achievements embody the spirit of Title IX while educating, raising awareness and generating support for the continued advancement of women and girls.Created through the vision of Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and leaders committed to expanding opportunities for women, the IXs Foundation serves as a platform to celebrate excellence, elevate the legacy of Title IX and inspire future generations of leaders. Since its inception, the IX Awards have honored some of the most influential figures in sports and society, recognizing those who have broken barriers, created opportunities and helped shape a more equitable future. For more information, visit ixsfoundation.com.

2025 IX Awards Recap Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.