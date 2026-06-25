FIREWORKS RESTRICTION NOTICE - TOWN OF MANILA
Due to record dry vegetation, high winds, and extreme fire danger, the following are strictly
prohibited:
No open fires Only code-compliant residential fire pits are allowed.
No fireworks with the exception of sparklers, bloom fireworks, spinners, etc.
No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building , or in areas free of dry vegetation.
No cutting, welding, or grinding in areas of dry vegetation.
No use of motorized equipment like chainsaws or A TVs without an approved spark arrestor.
No fireworks purchased outside the State of Utah are allowed in the Town of Manila.
Violating these restrictions is a violation of Town Ordinance and may result in fines up to $1,000 or 6 months in jail.
We urge everyone to be cautious and responsible during this high-fire-danger season.
These measures are in place to protect our community, land, and lives.
Thank you for doing your part to keep Manila safe.
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