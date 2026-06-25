FIREWORKS RESTRICTION NOTICE - TOWN OF MANILA

Due to record dry vegetation, high winds, and extreme fire danger, the following are strictly

prohibited:

No open fires Only code-compliant residential fire pits are allowed.

No fireworks with the exception of sparklers, bloom fireworks, spinners, etc.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building , or in areas free of dry vegetation.

No cutting, welding, or grinding in areas of dry vegetation.

No use of motorized equipment like chainsaws or A TVs without an approved spark arrestor.

No fireworks purchased outside the State of Utah are allowed in the Town of Manila.

Violating these restrictions is a violation of Town Ordinance and may result in fines up to $1,000 or 6 months in jail.

We urge everyone to be cautious and responsible during this high-fire-danger season.

These measures are in place to protect our community, land, and lives.

Thank you for doing your part to keep Manila safe.

Official Notice