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FIREWORKS RESTRICTION NOTICE - TOWN OF MANILA

Due to record dry vegetation, high winds, and extreme fire danger, the following are strictly
prohibited:

No open fires Only code-compliant residential fire pits are allowed.
No fireworks with the exception of sparklers, bloom fireworks, spinners, etc.
No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building , or in areas free of dry vegetation.
No cutting, welding, or grinding in areas of dry vegetation.
No use of motorized equipment like chainsaws or A TVs without an approved spark arrestor.
No fireworks purchased outside the State of Utah are allowed in the Town of Manila.

Violating these restrictions is a violation of Town Ordinance and may result in fines up to $1,000 or 6 months in jail.

We urge everyone to be cautious and responsible during this high-fire-danger season. 
These measures are in place to protect our community, land, and lives.

Thank you for doing your part to keep Manila safe.

Official Notice

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FIREWORKS RESTRICTION NOTICE - TOWN OF MANILA

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