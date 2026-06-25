Toronto Toys Announces Canada Day Promotion for Families Across Canada

Two red electric ride-on cars displayed at Toronto Toys, showcasing single-seat and two-seat options available for Canadian families.

Canadian families can receive 10 per cent off their entire online order from June 29 through July 3

Toronto Toys is the best place to go with all your toy car needs. Jim was very nice and friendly and made it easy to choose Toronto Toys” — Andrea Hart

MARKHAM, ONTARIO (ON), CANADA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Toys, a Canadian-owned retailer specializing in electric ride-on vehicles and outdoor toys for children, has announced a Canada Day promotion offering 10 per cent off entire online orders from June 29 through July 3, 2026.

Customers can receive the discount by entering the promotional code CANADA10 during checkout at torontotoys.ca. The offer is scheduled to end on July 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The promotion coincides with Canada Day and the beginning of the summer outdoor-play season, when many families are looking for new ways to encourage children to spend time outside.

Toronto Toys offers a range of electric ride-on cars, trucks, SUVs, UTVs, ATVs and motorcycles. Its online selection includes compact vehicles for younger riders, 12V and 24V models, two-seat vehicles for siblings and friends, and ride-on cars equipped with parental remote controls.

Families selecting a vehicle are encouraged to compare the recommended rider age, vehicle dimensions, seat capacity, battery voltage, maximum supported weight and intended riding surface before placing an order.

Customer support is also available to help parents compare different vehicle styles and specifications.

“Toronto Toys is the best place to go with all your toy car needs. Jim was very nice and friendly and made it easy to choose Toronto Toys,” Andrea Hart wrote in a customer review.

Toronto Toys recommends that children use electric ride-on vehicles only with direct adult supervision and in suitable private areas away from roads, swimming pools, stairs, steep slopes and moving vehicles. Customers should also review the operating, charging and safety instructions provided with their selected model.

The Canada Day promotion includes the following details:

• Offer: 10 per cent off the entire online order

• Promotional code: CANADA10

• Start date: June 29, 2026

• End date: July 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET

• Availability: Online at torontotoys.ca

• Restrictions: The promotion cannot be combined with other order-level discounts. Additional terms and product availability may apply.

Toronto Toys ships products across Canada and provides local pickup and appointment-based customer service from its Markham, Ontario, location.

Additional information about the Canada Day promotion and available ride-on vehicles can be found at torontotoys.ca.



About Toronto Toys

Toronto Toys is a Canadian-owned and operated retailer specializing in electric ride-on cars, trucks, SUVs, UTVs, ATVs, motorcycles and outdoor toys for children. The company offers single-seat and two-seat vehicles, 12V and 24V models, replacement parts and customer support. Toronto Toys ships across Canada and operates an appointment-based location in Markham, Ontario.

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