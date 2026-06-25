Rep. Steele takes action to protect southeast Michigan drivers from higher fuel costs

State Rep. Donni Steele yesterday introduced House Concurrent Resolution 8 to extend Michigan’s current state of energy emergency through Sept. 16, preventing heightened gas prices and fuel shortages.

The emergency declaration, issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on April 2, temporarily suspended state vapor pressure requirements in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties to align with a federal fuel waiver issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The action expanded the pool of gasoline available for distribution and sale in Michigan, helping ease fuel supply constraints and reduce upward pressure on prices.

“As Americans prepare to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, the last thing Southeast Michigan families should be worrying about is fuel shortages and higher prices at the pump,” said Steele, R-Orion Township. “We have a solution before us, and we need to act before it’s too late.”

Under state law, the governor’s declaration expires after 90 days unless extended by the Legislature. HCR 8 would continue the emergency through Sept. 16, when the seasonal fuel restrictions are no longer in effect.

Steele said extending the emergency is a commonsense step to help keep fuel available and affordable for families already facing rising costs in nearly every area of daily life.

“We have 5 days left to prevent this crisis,” Steele said. “This resolution prevents devasting issues across Southeast Michigan during peak summer travel. I am calling on the Senate to pass this resolution and protect our residents and businesses against any disruptions at the pump.”