PRESS RELEASE: Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council Awards $48.9 Million in Community-Focused Opioid Response Grants

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today announced that the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council (OAFC or Council) recently voted to award 80 grants totaling $48.9 million to entities across Texas responding to the opioid crisis. “These grants put opioid settlement funds to work where they can make the greatest difference, with the local providers and community partners on the front lines,” Hancock said. “It is encouraging to see these dollars put to good use helping Texans find hope and a path forward.” The funds were made available through the 2025 Long-term Community-based Opioid Recovery Effort (CORE) grant opportunity, which allocates the funding to each of the 20 Regional Healthcare Partnerships in Texas. “The Council is committed to ensuring that opioid settlement funds reach the communities where they are needed most,” said Council Member Dr. Scott Milton. “These grants empower local leaders and service providers to expand access to lifesaving care and build sustainable pathways to recovery.” The OAFC awarded funding to proposals that aligned with Council-approved strategies in the following categories: treatment and coordination of care and recovery support services. The maximum grant award is $750,000 for a three-year project or 50% of the total funds available in a region. After grant agreements are finalized, the OAFC will distribute funds on a reimbursement basis. A list of grant awards can be found on the Comptroller’s website. The Texas Legislature formed the OAFC in 2021 to ensure money recovered through the joint efforts of the state and its political subdivisions from statewide opioid settlement agreements is allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis using efficient, cost-effective methods. The OAFC is made up of 13 appointed experts and administered by Hancock, who serves as the non-voting presiding officer. For more information about the work of the OAFC, including settlement agreements and other related documents, go to the Comptroller’s website.

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