$1.12 Million and No Kids? Woolford Investigates Clinton Township Daycare

State Rep. Jason Woolford, chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on State and Local Public Assistance Programs, announced an ongoing investigation into more than $1.12 million in Child Development and Care (CDC) program payments made between 2023 and 2026 to one childcare provider operating from a Clinton Township address.

“Hardworking taxpayers are being squeezed from every direction, working longer hours, cutting back on essentials, and many families are struggling to afford basic childcare while questioning where their money is really going and whether these programs are actually delivering results,” said Woolford. “When millions of dollars are allocated for childcare assistance, families expect that support to translate into real access and real affordability, not more financial pressure at home.”

The investigation was initiated after subcommittee staff identified discrepancies involving 1st Premier Learning Academy & Daycare in Clinton Township. According to records reviewed by the committee, the provider received approximately $1.12 million in taxpayer-funded reimbursements through Michigan’s CDC program during the three-year period.

“As chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee I have a duty to follow the facts wherever they lead,” said Woolford. “When government distributes public money, there must be oversight. When concerns arise, there must be transparency. And when public trust is threatened, there must be accountability.”

As part of the investigation, subcommittee staff attempted multiple times to contact the facility during its listed business hours while posing as prospective parents seeking enrollment information. In each instance, calls were routed through an automated system requesting the caller’s name and purpose. Staff reported that calls were disconnected before they were able to speak with a representative.

Rep. Woolford knocks on the locked door of what is supposed to be 1st Premier Learning Academy & Daycare in Clinton Township during posted business hours, while conducting a visit to the facility

Woolford and subcommittee staff visited the Clinton Township location on multiple occasions during posted business hours. Despite records indicating the facility was operating, staff found the doors locked during each visit and appears vacant during posted operating hours, with no children or staff in sight. Signage at the location identified the business as “Kidz in Motion Early Learning Institute,” a name different from the entity receiving CDC reimbursements. Employees and representatives of neighboring businesses told staff they had never observed children entering or exiting the facility and had no knowledge of childcare activities.

Woolford emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and that no final conclusions have been reached.

“The people of Michigan work hard for their money. They deserve confidence that every tax dollar allocated for childcare services is reaching children and families, not disappearing into a system that cannot verify whether services are actually being provided,” said Woolford. “Leadership without accountability is meaningless, and this subcommittee will continue pursuing the facts until taxpayers receive the answers they deserve.”