Akamai Co-Founder and Early Google Investor Randall Kaplan Launches Extreme Preparation™ Coaching

Randall Kaplan

A 25-year proven methodology helping leaders and investors at every level transform raw ambition into consistent, exceptional execution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randall Kaplan , co-founder of Akamai Technologies and early investor in Google, today announced the launch of Extreme Preparation™ Coaching, a performance methodology developed over more than two decades helping small to large business owners, entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, investors, and professionals across all industries achieve extraordinary results through a disciplined methodology of preparation.The tremendous success behind Kaplan’s 27-year business career as a serial entrepreneur and business owner across multiple industries is the byproduct and direct result of Extreme Preparation. Akamai Technologies, which Kaplan co-founded, today delivers approximately 30 percent of all global web traffic, employs over 10,000 people, and generated $4.2 billion in revenue last year. His venture capital firm, JUMP Investors, has invested in more than 100 companies, including early investments in Google, Seagate, and Lyft. He has also successfully built and scaled his own commercial real estate firm, served as an advisor to more than 50 companies, and helped founders raise more than $500 million in capital across multiple industries.Through decades of coaching, investing in, and advising high performers, Kaplan observed a consistent pattern: the individuals who consistently outperform others are almost always the ones who prepare more thoroughly than everyone else in the room. Extreme Preparation™ Coaching was built around that observation.At a time when artificial intelligence, automation, and rapidly evolving industries are reshaping how people compete and succeed, the ability to prepare more intelligently and more rigorously than others has become one of the most powerful competitive advantages in modern business. Yet across every industry, the gap between unrealized ambition and exceptional execution remains massive. Whether scaling a business, leading a high-growth enterprise, or striving to turn a longstanding personal or professional goal into reality, many leaders lack the systematic framework required to achieve their desired outcomes. Extreme Preparation™ Coaching is designed to close that gap.“I have been in rooms with some of the greatest entrepreneurs, business minds, and investors in the world,” Kaplan says. “The variable that separates the top one percent from everyone else isn’t talent, luck, or timing. It’s preparation.”Extreme Preparation is not a motivational framework or a generic productivity system. It is a disciplined, repeatable, measurable, and proven coaching methodology built on a single premise: the quality and depth of preparation before any high-stakes moment is the most accurate predictor of exceptional results. Those who master this level of preparation don't just hit their targets—they completely redefine their personal and professional potential.“Truly consistent success doesn't happen by chance,” Kaplan explains. “It happens because the preparation is unmatched. It’s a pattern I have observed across 27 years and hundreds of performers at the top of their fields. Extreme Preparation works because it is a system, not a feeling.”Kaplan is also the host of the popular podcast In Search of Excellence, which has ranked as high as No. 3 in Entrepreneurship and No. 10 in Business on Apple Podcasts. The show has reached the top tier of the podcasting landscape by holding every episode to the same standard of preparation Kaplan preaches. His guests have included Tony Robbins, Mark Cuban, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mike Tyson, Dana White, David Solomon, David Rubenstein, Orlando Bravo, Brian Grazer, and Sharon Stone, among many others.“These are individuals who have been interviewed thousands of times, and nearly every one has said I am the most prepared interviewer they have ever had,” Kaplan notes. “The podcast is a direct extension of the methodology. Every episode is the product of a level of preparation that most people would consider excessive. What most people see as over-preparation is often exactly what exceptional results require. That level of preparation may look extreme, but through a structured, step-by-step approach, it becomes simple to execute – and is often the difference between an ordinary outcome and an extraordinary one. When you prepare at that level consistently, the quality of every conversation, decision, and outcome changes.”Kaplan has applied Extreme Preparation™ across every dimension of his career. Today, the methodology is now applied directly with individual coaching clients – helping small to large business owners, entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, investors, and professionals across all industries scale their ventures, navigate high-stakes negotiations, make critical leadership decisions, manage major career transitions, and turn their ambitions into reality.Due to the highly personalized nature of his coaching program, Randall Kaplan works with a limited number of clients each year. Entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders ready to accelerate their growth and expand their impact are invited to apply at www.RandallKaplan.com Randall Kaplan is the co-founder of Akamai Technologies, a global cloud services and cybersecurity company that powers and protects the internet to keep it fast, reliable, and secure. Akamai today powers roughly 30 percent of global web traffic, employs more than 10,000 people, and generates more than $4 billion in annual revenue.Kaplan is also the founder of JUMP Investors, a venture capital firm that has invested in more than 100 companies, including early investments in Google, Seagate, and Lyft. Over the course of his career, he has advised more than 50 companies, helped founders raise more than $500 million in capital, and served on numerous corporate boards.He is the host of the top-ranked podcast In Search of Excellence, where he interviews world-class performers across business, sports, and leadership.Kaplan is the creator of Extreme Preparation™, a performance philosophy built on the belief that the person who prepares more thoroughly than everyone else almost always wins.Media Contact:

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