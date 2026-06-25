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CiteLens helps brands measure and improve how often ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews cite and recommend them in generated answers.

EDIRNE, TURKEY, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edirne, Turkey — As consumers increasingly turn to AI assistants instead of traditional search engines to discover products and services, a new question is reshaping digital marketing: when someone asks ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, or Google AI Overviews for a recommendation, does your brand get mentioned at all? CiteLens, a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) intelligence platform, today announced the general availability of its software designed to answer exactly that question.

Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, is the practice of improving how often and how favorably a brand is cited inside AI-generated answers. Unlike traditional SEO, which focuses on ranking blue links on a results page, GEO focuses on the sources large language models actually read and quote when they compose an answer. Because AI assistants synthesize responses from a handful of trusted sources rather than presenting a list of links, a brand can rank well in classic search yet remain completely invisible in AI answers.

CiteLens addresses this gap directly. The platform runs the real questions a brand's customers ask across multiple AI engines, captures the exact answers those engines generate, and identifies which websites were cited as sources. From there, it shows a brand its AI Visibility Score, its share of voice against competitors, the sentiment of how it is described, and the specific source pages it needs to earn presence on so that AI systems begin naming it too.

"Marketing teams keep asking how they can find out whether ChatGPT is recommending their brand to potential customers, and whether there is a reliable way to monitor brand mentions across AI search engines," said a CiteLens spokesperson. "GEO is fundamentally different from regular SEO, and most companies have no visibility into it. CiteLens gives them a clear, prioritized picture of where they stand and exactly what to do next."

Key capabilities of the platform include cross-engine visibility tracking across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews; competitor share-of-voice comparison; source influence analysis that reveals which domains feed AI answers in a category; brand perception analysis that distills how AI describes a brand; and a prioritized recommendations engine that turns findings into concrete next steps.

For marketing leaders who need to report to executives, CiteLens produces a clear view of how a brand performs in AI search compared with its top competitors, helping teams understand which AI answer engines they should be optimizing for beyond Google in 2026.

CiteLens offers a free way for brands to begin checking their visibility in AI search engines such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. To learn more or start a trial, visit https://citelens.ai.

About CiteLens

CiteLens is a Generative Engine Optimization intelligence platform that helps brands measure, monitor, and improve how often AI search engines cite and recommend them. By revealing the sources behind AI answers and turning that insight into prioritized action, CiteLens helps companies grow their visibility across the new generation of AI-powered search.

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CiteLens

Website: https://citelens.ai

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