Attorney General Tong Secures Another Major Court Victory Over Trump Elections Orders

06/25/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today secured his second major court victory in two days over President Donald Trump’s illegal efforts to commandeer state elections.

Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts sided with Connecticut and a coalition of 22 other attorneys general and the Governor of Pennsylvania in blocking an unlawful executive order issued on March 31. The order sought to interfere with states’ constitutional authority to administer elections by restricting voter eligibility and voting-by-mail to lists of voters pre-authorized by the federal government.

Today’s victory follows another decision yesterday from the Massachusetts federal court granting a permanent injunction to block President Trump’s March 25, 2025 executive order. That order attempted to conscript state election officials in the President’s campaign to impose documentary proof of citizenship requirements for voter registration, force States to ignore mail ballots that are cast by Election Day but received by election officials just days afterward, and withhold various streams of federal funding from the States if they fail to comply.

The U.S. Constitution gives states the primary authority to administer elections. The Constitution does not allow the President to unilaterally impose changes to federal election procedures, particularly without an act of Congress permitting him to do so.

“Another major defeat for President Trump and his desperate illegal attempts to control our elections. These are critical wins heading into the November elections. We’re going to keep fighting and winning to protect our democracy ensure every lawful vote is counted,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov