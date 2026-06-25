Freedom Fest Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday with Food Trucks, Music, Veterans Tribute & Anthem Premiere

Freedom Fest 2026 Jacksonville FL

Freedom Fest 250 will unite Northeast Florida with live music, veterans tributes, family activities, food trucks, music, & the premiere of "America 250 Proof."

Freedom Fest brings our community together to honor those who served, celebrate our nation's heritage, and mark America's 250th birthday with pride and gratitude.” — Harrison Conyers, Director, Military Affairs and Veterans Department

JACKSONVILLE , FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department (MAVD) invites the community to celebrate freedom, honor military service, and commemorate America’s 250th birthday at Freedom Fest on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Friendship Fountain in Downtown Jacksonville.This free, family-friendly event will bring together veterans, active-duty military personnel, military families, and residents from across Northeast Florida for an evening of patriotic entertainment, live music, food trucks, family activities, and community exhibitsAs one of Jacksonville’s premier Independence Day celebrations, Freedom Fest honors the generations of Americans whose service and sacrifice have helped preserve the nation’s freedoms.“Freedom Fest represents everything that makes Jacksonville one of America’s most military-friendly cities,” said Harrison Conyers, Director of the Military Affairs and Veterans Department for the City of Jacksonville. “As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, this event gives us an opportunity to honor those who have served, recognize the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms, and bring our community together in a spirit of patriotism and gratitude.”A featured highlight of the evening will be the live debut of “America 250 Proof,” a new patriotic anthem created to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. The anthem was written and produced by Florida songwriter and America 250 Proof founder Dave MacCutcheon (MAC) and will be performed by featured vocalist Brian Iannucci. The recording also features acoustic and electric guitar performances by Mike Estes, formerly of Lynyrd Skynyrd.The anthem serves as the foundation of the America 250 Proof initiative, an educational and community engagement platform designed to celebrate America’s history through music, storytelling, and civic participation. Through programs such as the America 250 History Hunt™, participants are encouraged to explore the people, events, innovations, and defining moments that have shaped the nation.“We created America 250 Proof to bring people together around our shared history and to honor the service, sacrifice, innovation, and perseverance that define the American story,” said Dave MacCutcheon, founder of America 250 Proof. “Jacksonville’s vibrant arts community and deep military heritage make it the ideal place to introduce both the anthem and the educational platform as our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom.”Entertainment throughout the evening will feature performances by:• Navy Pride• Bold City Brass• Sal Gonzales• Emily Mikus• M-A-C featuring Brian Iannucci performing the live premiere of “America 250 Proof”• Big EngineAttendees will also have opportunities to connect with local military organizations, veterans groups, and community partners dedicated to supporting service members and their families. The evening will conclude with a headline performance by Big Engine and a fireworks finale.Admission is free, and the first 1,000 attendees will receive a complimentary apple pie.Event DetailsFreedom Fest 2026Date: Friday, July 3, 2026Time: 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.Location: Friendship Fountain, Jacksonville, FloridaAdmission: FreeSpecial Giveaway: Complimentary apple pies for the first 1,000 attendeesAbout the City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans DepartmentThe City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department (MAVD) provides free assistance and support services to veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Services include benefits assistance, employment resources, housing support, financial guidance, legal referrals, wellness resources, and family support programs.Through advocacy, community partnerships, and direct services, MAVD works to ensure those who served receive the respect, support, and opportunities they deserve.About America 250 ProofAmerica 250 Proof is a Florida-based patriotic initiative created to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary through music, education, storytelling, and community engagement. Anchored by its signature anthem, “America 250 Proof,” the platform celebrates the people, milestones, and values that have shaped the nation while inspiring future generations to carry forward its legacy.

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