Outer Banks Adventures Soars to New Heights  with Launch of 800-Foot Parasailing Experience

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Nags Head's Premier Adventure Company Unveils the OBX's Most Breathtaking New Aerial Experience — No Experience Required!

The Outer Banks is one of the most spectacular places on the planet, and now our guests get to see it from the best seat in the house — 800 feet above it.” — Captain Jamie Moore, Owner, Outer Banks Adventures

NAGS HEAD, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outer Banks Adventures, the Outer Banks' most trusted name in water and wildlife experiences, today announced the launch of its newest and most thrilling offering: an 800-foot parasailing adventure departing directly from the sparkling waters of the Atlantic Ocean at its Nags Head location. The service is now available for booking and is open to guests of all experience levels — no jumping, no running, no prior training required.The new parasailing service partnership with Bro Cones Parasailing (Bro’s Parasailing) marks a major expansion for the family-owned company, which has been delivering unforgettable waterway experiences on the Outer Banks for more than a decade. Riders ascend smoothly from the back of Outer Banks Adventures' state-of-the-art parasail boat and are gently lifted up to 800 feet above the Atlantic, where panoramic views stretch for miles across the coastline, the sound, and the endless sky. Whether guests are seeking a rush of adrenaline or a moment of serene, bird's-eye-view peace, the experience delivers both in a single unforgettable flight.Outer Banks Adventures has built a reputation as the region's go-to source for the best jet ski rentals, airboat eco-tours, kayak excursions, stand-up paddle boarding, wildlife bus tours, and now, premier parasailing. All boat captains are U.S. Coast Guard licensed, and the company's commitment to safety and environmental stewardship is woven into every experience it offers."When you're up there at 800 feet, the whole Outer Banks opens up beneath you — the coastline, the sounds, the barrier islands stretching as far as your eyes can see. There's truly nothing like it. People always expect it to be terrifying, but the moment that boat lifts off and the wind catches the chute, it's the most peaceful, exhilarating feeling in the world. It's smooth, it's safe, and it's absolutely breathtaking. We have a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain and crew on every single trip. Our equipment is state-of-the-art and inspected before every flight. We want every guest to step on that boat with complete confidence and step off wanting to go right back up. Once you've seen the OBX from 800 feet, nothing else compares." — Bill Cones, Parasail Captain, Outer Banks AdventuresParasailing at Outer Banks Adventures uses winch-direct technology, the most widely accepted and safest method in the industry, allowing guests to take off and land directly from the boat's flight deck — never from a beach or barge. The hydraulic winch slowly reels guests out to altitude, then safely reels them back in after their flight. Solo, tandem, and group flight options are available, making it the perfect experience for couples, families, and groups of friends.The Outer Banks has long been one of the East Coast's premier destinations for parasailing, with its iconic barrier island geography, calm sounds, and magnificent coastal views providing a backdrop unlike anywhere else in the country. Outer Banks Adventures' 800-foot offering positions it among the most elevated — and most sought-after — parasailing experiences available in the region.“We have built this company on the belief that every person who comes to the Outer Banks deserves an experience they will never forget. We did not just add a service; we invested in the absolute best equipment, the most rigorous safety protocols, and a crew that genuinely loves what they do. From the moment a guest begins one of our unique adventures, their safety and enjoyment are everything to us.. The Outer Banks is one of the most spectacular places on the planet, and now our guests get to see it from the best seat in the house — 800 feet above it.” — Captain Jamie Moore, Owner, Outer Banks AdventuresReservations are strongly recommended, as availability is expected to fill quickly. Guests can book online through outerbanksadventures.com, or call the booking line directly. The company's full suite of outdoor adventures — including brand-new Sea-Doo jet ski rentals, airboat eco-tours through the inlets and waterways of Nags Head and Manteo, kayak tours, stand-up paddle boarding, and Bear & Wildlife bus tours are fan favorites alongside the new parasailing service.The Parasailing adventure leaves from Manteo's Shallow Bag Bay Marina via the boat is named the "Sky's the Limit.”ABOUT OUTER BANKS ADVENTURESOuter Banks Adventures is a family-owned and operated outdoor adventure company with more than a decade of experience delivering exceptional water, wildlife, and aerial experiences along North Carolina's Outer Banks. With locations in Nags Head, Manteo, and Poquoson, Virginia, the company offers jet ski rentals on brand-new Sea-Doo watercraft, airboat eco-tours, parasailing, kayak and paddle board rentals and tours, Bear & Wildlife bus tours, and private event transportation. Every captain and crew member is U.S. Coast Guard licensed. Outer Banks Adventures is a proud BRP Sea-Doo partner and is committed to responsible, sustainable practices that protect the natural environment of the Outer Banks. For reservations and more information, visit outerbanksadventures.com or call ourOffice: (252) 715-0665 or Booking Line: (252) 242-1889.

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